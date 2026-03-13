AKT Health President Aditya Tallapragada Appointed to Advisory Board of DiaGen AI

The appointment reflects AKT Health’s 15+ year track record in clinical development, healthcare AI, and cross-border biopharma partnerships with DiaGen's generative AI platform, whose research has been accepted at NeurIPS, the world's premier machine lear AKT Health President Aditya Tallapragada appointed to DiaGen AI's Advisory Board, bridging healthcare AI expertise with next-gen drug discovery platforms.

Appointment sees AKT Health President bring deep healthcare AI, clinical & global market expertise to DiaGen as it expands drug discovery across global markets.

DiaGen is building a powerful generative AI platform to redefine molecular discovery. The potential for deeper collaboration between our teams is significant, starting with the Pacific Rim and the UAE” — Aditya Tallapragada

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AKT Health Inc. , a global healthcare and technology firm accelerating AI-driven transformation across biopharma and clinical operations, today announced that its President, Aditya Tallapragada , has joined the Advisory Board of DiaGen AI Inc. , a Vancouver-based tech-bio company developing proprietary generative AI tools for small molecule and peptide drug discovery. The appointment represents a strategic alignment between two complementary innovators, each operating at the frontier of life sciences and artificial intelligence.This collaboration positions both organizations at the convergence of computational biology, clinical translation, and international market development, with DiaGen’s platform poised to reach pharmaceutical partners across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and North America through AKT Health’s established networks.Aditya Tallapragada’s appointment comes at a pivotal inflection point in pharmaceutical AI. The industry is rapidly shifting from experimental AI use cases to enterprise-scale deployment of generative AI tools in active drug pipelines. DiaGen AI, whose generative AI research has been accepted at NeurIPS, the world’s premier machine learning conference, and which graduated from the Creative Destruction Lab at the University of Washington, is building the infrastructure layer that sits beneath this transformation.With more than 15 years of experience across healthcare AI, clinical development, regulatory strategy, and global life sciences markets, Aditya has worked with pharmaceutical companies, biotech innovators, and healthcare technology firms to translate complex scientific advances into practical clinical and commercial outcomes.Through AKT Health, Aditya’s mandate bridges two historically separate worlds: the technical rigor of AI-powered molecular design and the complex human systems of pharmaceutical development, regulatory navigation, and cross-border market access. His career has been defined by exactly this intersection: managing oncology Phase II and III clinical trials across East Asia, leading Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) programs, architecting KOL engagement strategies for global pharmaceutical clients, and driving digital transformation initiatives across clinical, commercial, and medical operations.This deep foundation in clinical research and regulatory strategy gives him a unique perspective on how AI-driven tools must integrate with real-world pharmaceutical workflows to deliver practical value, helping organizations modernize clinical research infrastructure and expand data-driven healthcare capabilities across international markets“Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming how therapies are discovered and developed. What excites me most about DiaGen is the caliber of the science behind their platform and the scale of the opportunity ahead,” said Aditya Tallapragada, President of AKT Health. “DiaGen is building a powerful generative AI platform that has the potential to redefine molecular discovery and peptide development. I look forward to contributing to the company’s strategic growth and helping expand its reach across global healthcare and biotech markets, where AI-driven drug discovery can connect with real-world clinical research, digital health data, and precision medicine innovation, beginning with the Pacific rim and now the UAE. The potential for deeper collaboration between our teams is significant, and I’m excited about what we can build together.”The appointment also reflects the broader industry trend toward closer integration between AI-driven molecular discovery platforms and real-world clinical development ecosystems.In his advisory role at DiaGen AI, Aditya will provide strategic guidance on AI-driven healthcare market development, global partnerships, and international expansion, helping bridge the worlds of AI innovation, pharmaceutical research, and digital healthcare infrastructure.Brian D. Keane, Chairman and CEO of DiaGen AI, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Aditya to our Advisory Board. His rare combination of hands-on clinical development experience, healthcare AI leadership, and a truly global professional network makes him exactly the kind of strategic advisor we need as DiaGen enters its next phase of growth. Aditya understands both the science and the business of healthcare innovation, and his track record of building cross-border partnerships will be invaluable as we scale our platform and expand into new markets, especially in the UAE, as we will continue our efforts after previous recognition in the region.”Together, DiaGen AI and AKT Health represent a convergence of computational innovation and global healthcare infrastructure, two forces that, when combined, have the potential to redefine how breakthrough medicines are discovered, validated, and brought to patients worldwide. This appointment is the first visible signal of what both organizations intend to build together.For more information, please reach out to us at info@akthealth.com or IR@diagen.aiOr, please visit www.akthealth.com and www.diagen.ai Contact:Hema DubeyVice President of MarketingEmail: hema@akthealth.comAbout AKT Health Inc.Headquartered in Japan, AKT Health Inc. is a healthcare and technology firm helping pharmaceutical, biotech, and digital health organizations accelerate innovation across clinical development, medical strategy, commercial operations, and real-world outcomes. With strategic hubs in Japan, the United States, the UAE, India and Singapore, AKT Health combines deep life sciences expertise with advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, and data analytics, to support global healthcare innovation and accelerate the journey from discovery to real-world patient impact.For more information, visit www.akthealth.com About DiaGen AI Inc.Headquartered in Vancouver, DiaGen AI Inc. is developing a diverse pipeline of AI-powered tools for small molecule and peptide discovery, diagnostics, and delivery. Using its proprietary generative AI engine, DiaGen aims to de-risk, accelerate, and create value across the global traditional drug discovery sector, advancing precision medicine and impacting global human longevity. DiaGen’s research has been accepted at NeurIPS, the premier machine learning conference, and the company is a graduate of the Creative Destruction Lab at the University of Washington. For more information, visit www.diagen.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.