DiBooq Vacation Rental Channel Manager with seasonal booking rules, pricing settings, and global booking conditions for short term rentals Logo DiBooq vacation rental software DiBooq Booking Channel Manager on desktop and app

DiBooq expands its vacation rental channel manager with seasonal and global booking conditions, helping hosts manage demand and booking rules across platforms.

With the new seasonal booking conditions and global control features, we are giving hosts even more flexibility when managing their vacation rentals” — Ralf Spielvogel

POTSDAM, BRANDENBURG, GERMANY, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiBooq is expanding its vacation rental channel manager with new features that allow more flexible control of booking conditions. Hosts of vacation apartments and vacation homes can now adapt their rental strategy more precisely to seasonal demand and manage booking rules centrally across all connected platforms.With the introduction of seasonal booking conditions, minimum stays, check in and check out days, and maximum stay lengths can be defined depending on the season. These settings apply across all channels and are automatically synchronized with major booking platforms such as Airbnb, Booking.com, and the Vrbo group.Seasonal differences play a crucial role in vacation rentals. During high season, longer stays are often preferred, while shorter bookings during quieter periods can help increase occupancy. The new DiBooq features allow hosts to manage these differences more strategically.Seasonal booking rules help improve occupancyFor example, property owners can define a minimum stay of seven nights during high season with check in and check out on Saturdays. This helps avoid gaps in the booking calendar and optimizes occupancy during periods of high demand.During the low season, shorter stays can be allowed to attract more guests and enable spontaneous bookings. More information https://www.dibooq.com/vacation-home-owner/vacation-rental-channel-manager/ Additional global booking conditions in the Channel ManagerIn addition to seasonal rules, DiBooq has also introduced global booking conditions in the vacation rental channel manager. These include advance notice, preparation time, and booking window settings. These options give hosts greater control over when and under which conditions guests can book their accommodation.Key features at a glance:• Define advance noticeHosts can determine how short notice bookings are allowed. For example, bookings can be required to be made at least two days before arrival. This ensures enough time for organization and guest communication.• Plan preparation time between bookingsPreparation time allows an automatic buffer between two stays. For example, an additional day can be reserved for cleaning, maintenance, or preparing the property for the next guest.• Set a booking windowThe booking window defines how far in advance guests can make reservations. For new hosts in particular, a limited booking window offers additional flexibility when planning their future rental strategy.“With the new seasonal booking conditions and global control features, we are giving hosts even more flexibility when managing their vacation rentals,” explains the DiBooq team. “Especially when marketing across multiple booking platforms, it is essential to manage booking rules easily and centrally.”Availability and pricingThe new features are available immediately to all users of the DiBooq vacation rental software. The software is available for up to five properties starting at € 14 per month net with an annual subscription (plus VAT) or € 21 per month net with a monthly subscription (plus VAT).About DiBooq GmbHDiBooq is an all in one vacation rental software designed for 1 to 10 vacation properties. The solution helps hosts manage their properties efficiently on a daily basis. The integrated Channel Manager provides connections to Airbnb, Booking.com, and Vrbo including FeWo direkt, Expedia, and Abritel. The platform also includes its own booking engine, a booking website, automated workflows, and intelligent networking between owners and property managers. This allows hosts to optimize their processes, save time, increase occupancy, and offer guests a professional booking experience. More information https://www.dibooq.com/ Press contactRalf SpielvogelDiBooq GmbHHeinrich-Mann-Allee 3b14473 PotsdamGermanyhello@dibooq.com

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