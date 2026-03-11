Boston Parks and Recreation to Host Second Annual Duck Boat Challenge on Boston Common

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is thrilled to announce the second annual Duck Boat Challenge, set to take place on Saturday, April 11 at 11:00 a.m. on the Boston Common.

This one-of-a-kind event, hosted in partnership with Boston Duck Tours, will challenge teams of 10 to race against the clock as they pull a 21,000-pound duck boat across a designated course on Boston Common—all in support of Boston’s free youth sports and fitness programs.

“The Duck Boat Challenge is a unique Boston way to bring our community together in support of young people,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re excited to bring it back for a second year and celebrate the teamwork and energy that make our city special. Thank you to our wonderful Parks and Recreation team and partners for continuing to create fun, family-friendly opportunities for residents.”

Teams of 10 participants ages 16 and up will compete to pull one of Boston’s iconic duck boats across the finish line in the fastest time. The event highlights the grit and team work of participants while showcasing the important role parks play as spaces for recreation, connection, and community pride. Boston Parks and Recreation’s free youth sports programs, including leagues, tournaments, and fitness initiatives, serve more than 20,000 young people annually, helping to foster healthy lifestyles and create positive opportunities for Boston’s youth.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the Duck Boat Challenge for a second year,” said Interim Boston Parks and Recreation Commissioner Cathy Baker-Eclipse. “It’s an unforgettable experience for participants and spectators and a great example of how our parks can host creative events that engage our community. This event also helps sustain the youth sports and recreation programming that takes place in our parks year-round, creating opportunities for Bostonians of all ages to stay healthy, active, and connected.”

Award-winning WCVB Channel 5 sports reporter and producer Alexis Beckett will return to emcee the Challenge, bringing her enthusiasm to the day’s festivities. Residents are encouraged to form a team or join us on April 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to cheer on competitors and enjoy the excitement on Boston Common.

To register your team, select a Team Captain and visit boston.gov/duck-boat-challenge. The registration deadline is March 26, 2026 and teams are encouraged to sign up early to guarantee their spot.

Businesses and organizations can also get involved by sponsoring the event. For more information or sponsorship inquiries, please contact Tiffany Clark at Tiffany.Clark@boston.gov or (617) 233-2305.

Don’t miss out on this exciting challenge, register today and help support Boston’s youth sports community! To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, visit boston.gov/parks, call (617)-635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels at @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky and @bostonparksdept on Facebook and Instagram.