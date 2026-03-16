Automotive Manufacturing Innovation Fueling The Die Casting Auto Parts Market 2026 Reaching $28.6 Billion

The Business Research Company’s Die Casting Auto Parts Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Die Casting Auto Parts Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Die Casting Auto Parts Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Die Casting Auto Parts Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Die-Casting Auto Parts market to surpass $29 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Special Die And Tool, Die Set, Jig, And Fixture market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $86 billion by 2030, with Die-Casting Auto Parts to represent around 34% of the parent market. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,503 billion by 2030, the Die-Casting Auto Parts market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Die Casting Auto Parts Market in 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the die-casting auto parts market in 2030, valued at 13 billion. The market is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to expanding automotive production in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, increasing electric vehicle manufacturing, rising demand for lightweight aluminum and magnesium components, cost-competitive manufacturing capabilities, strong OEM and Tier-1 supplier presence, and continuous investments in advanced die casting technologies and capacity expansions across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Die Casting Auto Parts Market In 2030?

The China will be the largest country in the die-casting auto parts market in 2030, valued at $8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid expansion of domestic automotive production, accelerating electric vehicle manufacturing, strong presence of OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, increasing investments in high-pressure and mega die casting technologies, government support for new energy vehicles, and growing demand for lightweight aluminum and magnesium components to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Die Casting Auto Parts Market In 2030?

The die-casting auto parts market is segmented by type into engine components, transmission components, structural components, chassis components, and powertrain components. The engine components equipment market will be the largest segment of the die-casting auto parts market segmented by type, accounting for 28% or $8 billion of the total in 2030. The engine components market will be supported by the sustained production of internal combustion and hybrid vehicles, continuous demand for lightweight aluminum engine blocks and cylinder heads, stringent fuel efficiency and emission regulations, advancements in high-pressure die casting and precision machining technologies, cost optimization in mass automotive manufacturing, and ongoing replacement demand in global automotive aftermarket channels.The die-casting auto parts market is segmented by material type into aluminum, zinc, magnesium, copper, and alloy.The die-casting auto parts market is segmented by production process into pressure die casting, vacuum die casting, squeeze die casting, and other production processes.The die-casting auto parts market is segmented by end user into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs), heavy-duty vehicles, two-wheelers, and off-highway vehicles.

The die-casting auto parts market is segmented by material type into aluminum, zinc, magnesium, copper, and alloy.

The die-casting auto parts market is segmented by production process into pressure die casting, vacuum die casting, squeeze die casting, and other production processes.

The die-casting auto parts market is segmented by end user into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs), heavy-duty vehicles, two-wheelers, and off-highway vehicles.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Die Casting Auto Parts Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the die-casting auto parts market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Die Casting Auto Parts Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global die-casting auto parts market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to enhance lightweight vehicle manufacturing, accelerate electric vehicle production, improve thermal and structural component performance, and advance automation and precision in automotive casting processes worldwide.

Increasing Demand For Lightweight Vehicles - The increasing demand for lightweight vehicles is expected to become a key growth driver for the die-casting auto parts market by 2030. Rising demand for lightweight vehicles is a key growth driver for the die casting auto parts market, as automotive manufacturers increasingly prioritize weight reduction without sacrificing structural integrity or safety. Die casting facilitates the efficient production of strong, lightweight components using materials such as aluminum and magnesium, contributing to improved fuel economy and lower emissions. This trend supports compliance with stringent environmental regulations and meets growing consumer preference for energy-efficient and high-performance vehicles. Moreover, lightweight components enhance driving dynamics, durability, and overall vehicle efficiency. As a result, the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles is anticipated to contributing to 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Escalating Demand For Electric Vehicles (EVs) - The escalating demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the die-casting auto parts market by 2030. The rapid rise in electric vehicle (EV) adoption is accelerating growth in the die casting auto parts market, as manufacturers seek lightweight and thermally optimized components to improve battery efficiency and extend driving range. Die casting enables the production of precise, high-strength, and heat-efficient metal parts suitable for EV structural frames, motor housings, and battery enclosures. By lowering overall vehicle weight, die-cast components help balance the added mass of battery systems, thereby enhancing energy efficiency and performance. Furthermore, the global transition toward sustainable mobility is encouraging automakers to integrate advanced die casting technologies into next-generation vehicle platforms. Consequently, the escalating demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Adoption Of Automated Die Casting Processes - The increasing adoption of automated die casting processes is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the die-casting auto parts market by 2030. Growing integration of automated die casting technologies is accelerating expansion of the die casting auto parts market by enhancing operational efficiency, dimensional accuracy, and production consistency. Automation minimizes manual intervention, reduces defect rates, shortens cycle times, and optimizes manufacturing costs, enabling large-scale production of complex, high-precision automotive components. The adoption of advanced robotics, sensor-based quality inspection, and real-time process monitoring further strengthens control over alloy composition and casting parameters while improving material utilization. This technological advancement allows manufacturers to efficiently meet rising demand for lightweight, durable, and structurally complex components. Therefore, the increasing adoption of automated die casting processes is projected to contribute to approximately 1.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Die Casting Auto Parts Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the engine components market, the transmission components market, the structural components market, the chassis components market, and the powertrain components market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $7 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing vehicle production volumes, rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, growing demand for lightweight aluminum and magnesium components, advancements in high-pressure and mega die casting technologies, and stringent fuel efficiency and emission regulations. This growth reflects the automotive industry’s accelerating transition toward lightweight, energy-efficient, and structurally optimized vehicle platforms, supporting long-term expansion and technological advancement within the global die casting auto parts market.

The engine components market is projected to grow by $2 billion, the transmission components market by $1 billion, the structural components market by $2 billion, the chassis components market by $1 billion, and the powertrain components market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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