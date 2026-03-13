New UK Border Rules Mean British Dual Citizens May Be Denied Boarding Without a British Passport

New UK ETA travel rules mean British dual citizens must use a British passport or proof of right of abode. Learn what the changes mean for travellers.

Many British dual citizens don’t realise they cannot use a foreign passport alone to enter the UK. Under the new ETA rules, airlines may refuse boarding without proof of British status.”” — Brittany - Senior UK Passport Specialist at U.K.ABROAD

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A major change to the United Kingdom’s border rules is now affecting British citizens living overseas, particularly those with dual nationality. Travel experts say that many British dual citizens may face unexpected travel disruptions if they attempt to enter the UK using only a foreign passport.

The change follows the full rollout of the UK’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system on 25 February 2026, which requires airlines to digitally verify whether travellers have permission to enter the UK before boarding. Under the new system, British citizens cannot apply for an ETA, meaning dual nationals must prove their British status with the correct documentation before travel.

According to current guidance, British dual citizens must travel to the UK with either:

• A valid British passport

• A Certificate of Entitlement to the Right of Abode attached to a foreign passport

Without one of these documents, airlines may refuse boarding for UK-bound flights.

Previously, many dual nationals were able to travel to the UK using a foreign passport alone, sometimes encountering extra checks at the border. However, the new ETA travel verification system now requires airlines to confirm travel permission before departure, effectively enforcing the requirement to present proof of British citizenship in advance.

Millions of Expats Potentially Affected

The rule change could impact millions of British citizens living abroad, including those who have not held a British passport for many years but still retain British citizenship through birth or descent.

Dual nationals who attempt to travel on a foreign passport alone may encounter problems at airline check-in, including the risk of being refused boarding until their British citizenship can be verified.

Complete Guide for Dual Citizens

To help travellers understand the new rules, international passport advisory service U.K.ABROAD has published a detailed guide explaining the changes and what British dual citizens should do before travelling.

The guide answers common questions including:

• Can a British citizen travel to the UK with a foreign passport?

• Do British citizens need an ETA?

• What documents are required to enter the UK in 2026?

• What options exist if a British passport has expired?

Read the full guide here:

https://www.ukabroad.net/can-british-citizens-travel-to-the-uk-with-a-foreign-passport/

Advice for Travellers

Experts recommend that British citizens living overseas check their travel documents well before departure to avoid delays or denied boarding.

In most cases, the simplest option is to renew a British passport before travelling. Alternatively, those who cannot obtain a passport may apply for a Certificate of Entitlement, which proves the right of abode in the UK but is significantly more expensive than renewing a passport.

About U.K.ABROAD

U.K.ABROAD is an international advisory service assisting British citizens living overseas with passport renewals, replacements, and first-time applications. Established in 2008, the organisation has supported thousands of British nationals across Australia, North America, Europe, South Africa, and Asia with the UK passport application process.

