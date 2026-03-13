John Kerry to join the Ocean Stewardship Initiative (OSI) as a Champion

John Kerry, Champion for Ocean Stewardship Initative

The Sustainable Markets Initiative, founded by His Majesty King Charles III, announces John Kerry as Champion for Ocean Stewardship Initiative (OSI).

Collaboration brings results. Conflict brings the opposite. If we want progress that lasts, we have to work together and show proof.” — John Kerry, Ocean Stewardship Initiative Champion

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 (𝗦𝗠𝗜), 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘆 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗜𝗜 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀, 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲, 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻 𝗞𝗲𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗷𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗢𝗰𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗜𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 (𝗢𝗦𝗜) 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱’𝘀 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗱𝗶𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗮 𝗰𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗲: 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽 𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻 𝗼𝗰𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹, 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀.Founded by His Majesty King Charles III, the SMI mobilizes business leadership to accelerate sustainable change. Through the Ocean Stewardship Initiative, the SMI convenes partners and supports practical cooperation that helps ocean protection move from promises to proof.The Ocean Stewardship Initiative is being developed in collaboration with MSC, Aker BioMarine and Aker QRILL Company. Together, the partners support practical stewardship in Antarctica, with an initial focus on helping build support for the proposed Antarctic Peninsula Marine Protected Area (MPA), alongside stronger stewardship over time. The proposed MPA will cover seventy per cent of the Antarctic Peninsula and will be established alongside a modern science-based krill fishery management.John Kerry, Ocean Stewardship Initiative Champion states:“I’m proud to use my experience to help governments, NGOs and the private sector pull together for our ocean. Collaboration brings results. Conflict brings the opposite. If we want progress that lasts, we have to work together and show proof.”Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO, Sustainable Markets Initiative adds:“The ocean needs more than ambition. It needs cooperation that leads to real progress. Through OSI, we bring together responsible business, governments, science and civil society to support delivery. We are delighted to welcome John Kerry as an OSI Champion, and we value our collaboration with MSC, Aker BioMarine and Aker QRILL Company as we work to help move ocean protection forward.”The Ocean Stewardship Initiative was officially launched during the SMI Roundtables & Exhibition at Hampton Court Palace, 11. -12. March.Read more: https://www.sustainable-markets.org/news/ocean-action-initiative 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘀SMI:Jilly Hurley, Chief Communications OfficerEmail: j.hurley@sustainable-markets.orgAker QRILL Company:Tormod Sandstø, Communications Directore: tormod.sandsto@qrill.com / tel: +47 90943215_____𝘕𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘴𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲The Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) is the world’s go-to private sector organization for sustainable transition; characterized by our unique brand of 'private sector diplomacy'.With the vision of our founder, His Majesty King Charles III, and our unique convening power, the SMI facilitates action between world leaders and CEOs to position sustainability at the heart of global value creation.Together, we seek to mobilize the trillions of dollars required to achieve a sustainable future. Investment at this scale requires global systems-level change with a default sustainable orientation across markets, industries and supply chains. Here, our mandates, the Terra Carta and Astra Carta, provide practical private sector trajectories.The SMI believes that with bold ambition and courageous leadership, we can seize a new era of global prosperity that will last for generations to come. We call this ‘The Growth Story of Our Time’. Read more: www.sustainable-markets.org 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗢𝗰𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗜𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 (𝗢𝗦𝗜)The Ocean Stewardship Initiative seeks to mobilise private sector engagement in support of effective Ocean governance, encompassing marine protection and science-based fisheries management. The initiative, led by the Sustainable Markets Initiative, has been developed in partnership with Aker BioMarine and Aker QRILL Company, with advice from the Marine Stewardship Council. Through private-sector leadership, the Initiative’s first goal is to support the establishment of one of the world’s largest Marine Protected Areas in Antarctica.

