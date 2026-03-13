John Kerry to join the Ocean Stewardship Initiative (OSI) as a Champion
The Sustainable Markets Initiative, founded by His Majesty King Charles III, announces John Kerry as Champion for Ocean Stewardship Initiative (OSI).
Founded by His Majesty King Charles III, the SMI mobilizes business leadership to accelerate sustainable change. Through the Ocean Stewardship Initiative, the SMI convenes partners and supports practical cooperation that helps ocean protection move from promises to proof.
The Ocean Stewardship Initiative is being developed in collaboration with MSC, Aker BioMarine and Aker QRILL Company. Together, the partners support practical stewardship in Antarctica, with an initial focus on helping build support for the proposed Antarctic Peninsula Marine Protected Area (MPA), alongside stronger stewardship over time. The proposed MPA will cover seventy per cent of the Antarctic Peninsula and will be established alongside a modern science-based krill fishery management.
John Kerry, Ocean Stewardship Initiative Champion states:
“I’m proud to use my experience to help governments, NGOs and the private sector pull together for our ocean. Collaboration brings results. Conflict brings the opposite. If we want progress that lasts, we have to work together and show proof.”
Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO, Sustainable Markets Initiative adds:
“The ocean needs more than ambition. It needs cooperation that leads to real progress. Through OSI, we bring together responsible business, governments, science and civil society to support delivery. We are delighted to welcome John Kerry as an OSI Champion, and we value our collaboration with MSC, Aker BioMarine and Aker QRILL Company as we work to help move ocean protection forward.”
The Ocean Stewardship Initiative was officially launched during the SMI Roundtables & Exhibition at Hampton Court Palace, 11. -12. March.
Read more: https://www.sustainable-markets.org/news/ocean-action-initiative
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲
The Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) is the world’s go-to private sector organization for sustainable transition; characterized by our unique brand of 'private sector diplomacy'.
With the vision of our founder, His Majesty King Charles III, and our unique convening power, the SMI facilitates action between world leaders and CEOs to position sustainability at the heart of global value creation.
Together, we seek to mobilize the trillions of dollars required to achieve a sustainable future. Investment at this scale requires global systems-level change with a default sustainable orientation across markets, industries and supply chains. Here, our mandates, the Terra Carta and Astra Carta, provide practical private sector trajectories.
The SMI believes that with bold ambition and courageous leadership, we can seize a new era of global prosperity that will last for generations to come. We call this ‘The Growth Story of Our Time’. Read more: www.sustainable-markets.org
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗢𝗰𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗜𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 (𝗢𝗦𝗜)
The Ocean Stewardship Initiative seeks to mobilise private sector engagement in support of effective Ocean governance, encompassing marine protection and science-based fisheries management. The initiative, led by the Sustainable Markets Initiative, has been developed in partnership with Aker BioMarine and Aker QRILL Company, with advice from the Marine Stewardship Council. Through private-sector leadership, the Initiative’s first goal is to support the establishment of one of the world’s largest Marine Protected Areas in Antarctica.
