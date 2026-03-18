The Birth of a New Dark Hero! Ultra-Violent Action Saga 'TANK CHAIR-戦車椅子-' Anime Series: Coming Fall 2026

New "TANK CHAIR" teaser, trailer, and screenshots revealed! Staff comments are in, and the official Discord fan club is now OPEN! Join the global community now.

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 1 Million Copies in Circulation Worldwide! It has been decided that the popular work TANK CHAIR , created by the visionary Manabu Yashiro and currently serialized in Monthly Shonen Sirius (Kodansha), will be adapted into an anime series in Fall 2026.The animation of 『TANK CHAIR-戦車椅子-』, which is drawing fans around the world into a whirlpool of enthusiasm, will be handled by Polygon Pictures, an animation studio recognized worldwide for its overwhelming visual power. The Director, Series Composition, and Screenplay will be handled by Tadahiro “Tady” Yoshihira, who worked on Star Wars: Visions Vol. 3 - The Bird of Paradise and Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars. Hiroaki Ando (Kaina of the Great Snow Sea, AJIN - DEMI-HUMAN -) will also serve as Director and Screenplay writer, and Yuki Moriyama (BLAME!, AJIN - DEMI-HUMAN -) will participate as Character Designer. The music will be handled by Masaru Yokoyama (MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS, MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES).In conjunction with this information release, the teaser visual, teaser PV, and first-look screenshots, as well as comments from the original creator Manabu Yashiro and the main staff, are being released all at once.The teaser visual was specially drawn by the original creator, Manabu Yashiro! It powerfully depicts a dynamic battle scene of the protagonist, who freely maneuvers a "Tank Chair" (a modified wheelchair) and annihilates enemies with overwhelming combat force. In addition to the opening of the official teaser site and various official social media accounts, an official fan community "TANK CHAIR FANCLUB" will be established on Discord, where fans can participate in giveaway campaigns and view exclusive content. At AnimeJapan 2026, free stickers featuring the newly unveiled teaser visual will be distributed in limited quantities at the Bandai Namco Filmworks booth!■INTRODUCTIONThe Birth of a New Dark Hero!The violent action saga of "Bloodlust and Bonds" finally receives an anime adaptation!Nagi Taira, the world’s deadliest hitman, fell into a deep coma after shielding his younger sister from a hail of bullets. But there is one twisted condition for his awakening: he must be targeted by an "Intent to Kill."Believing that "extraordinary bloodlust" will lead to his full recovery, his sister, Shizuka Taira, takes her brother on a brutal "rehabilitation" journey against the most formidable foes!Currently serialized in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius, this sensation by the visionary creator Manabu Yashiro has already ignited a frenzy among international fans. Now, it’s ready to conquer the screen!The animation is produced by the world-renowned Polygon Pictures. Known for their overwhelming visual prowess in global hits like Knights of Sidonia, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Star Wars: Visions Vol. 3 – Bird of Paradise, they bring this pulse-pounding world to life with breathtaking dynamism and unmatched intensity.■Comments Have Arrived from Original Creator Manabu Yashiro, and the Main Staff・Original Creator：Manabu Yashiro"Complex mechanics, strange monsters, cluttered cities, and absurd action... These are the things I love. And TANK CHAIR is where I did all of that. However, I always thought, 'It would be so hard to animate, so it’ll probably never happen...'But! The team at Polygon Pictures made it happen!! Directors Tady and Ando, along with the rest of the staff, have sublimated the essence of the original work into an incredible visual experience with terrifying passion and technical skill.Nagi, Shizuka, Dr. Radio, Naozumi, Touko, Uzu, Sensei... everyone is so cute and cool.Please look forward to seeing TANK CHAIR run wild across the screen! "【Profile】Received an Honorable Mention for Muhouchitai (No-man's-land) at the 39th JUMP Treasure Newcomer Manga Award (Shueisha) in September 2010. Made his debut with the one-shot Shin-Onigashima published in Weekly Shonen Jump NEXT! 2011 WINTER (Shueisha). In the following year, 2011, he entered the 7th Weekly Shonen Jump Gold Future Cup. His work Murahagane was published in the Weekly Shonen Jump 2011 Combined Issue No. 35/36 (Shueisha). After serializing all four chapters of Natsu to Mikoshi to Kyodai Kaiju (Summer, Portable Shrines, and Giant Monsters; original story by Takuma Yokota) on JUMP LIVE in 2013, he took a hiatus from drawing.He returned in May 2021 with Asshuku Kyouikuyou Kashou Kuukan (Virtual Space for Compressed Education), included in the Knights of Sidonia Tribute Manga & Illustration Collection (Kodansha Sirius KC). From July 2021, he began the exclusive distribution of the serialized series TANK CHAIR on Apple Books. Subsequently, the sequel was serialized on Magazine Pocket (Kodansha) starting in November 2022. Due to its popularity, it moved to Monthly Shonen Sirius (Kodansha) for serialization in November 2024.▶︎Other Comments: https://tankchair-anime.com/en/ ■Official Fan Community "TANK CHAIR FANCLUB" Opens on Discord!An official fan community inspired by the original work is opening on Discord! Registration for Discord and joining the fan club are completely free. From participating in giveaway projects and discussing impressions or theories about the work to checking out fan club-exclusive content, the ways to enjoy it are endless. Please look forward to the anime premiere in Fall 2026 in your own way!Join the Discord server "TANK CHAIR FANCLUB" using the invitation code (URL) below!Community Invitation URL: https://discord.gg/UgvnVPQQN9 ■Official Teaser Site and Social Media Channels Now Open!The official teaser site and various official social media accounts are now open! We will be delivering the latest information on TANK CHAIR.【Official Teaser Site】 https://tankchair-anime.com/en/ 【Official Social Media Accounts】Official X: @anime_tankchair ( https://x.com/anime_tankchair Official TikTok: @anime_tankchair ( https://www.tiktok.com/@anime_tankchair Official Instagram: @anime_tankchair ( https://www.instagram.com/anime_tankchair/ Recommended Hashtag: #TANKCHAIRTitle: TANK CHAIR-戦車椅子-Release Date: Fall 2026Original Work: Based on the manga “Tank Chair” by Manabu Yashiro, originally serialized in the Monthly SHONEN SIRIUS magazine published by KODANSHA Ltd.Director / Series Composition / Screenplay: Tadahiro “Tady” YoshihiraDirector / Screenplay: Hiroaki AndoCharacter Designer: Yuki MoriyamaProduction Designer: Kazuma TeshigaharaMusic: Masaru YokoyamaAnimation Production: Polygon PicturesCopyright: ©Manabu Yashiro, KODANSHA/”Tank Chair” Production CommitteePlease include this credit when using images or logos.■Press AssetsPlease download and use the assets for media and news coverage from the link below.Folder: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FupsHIy3TiorTTTISsaTTSpN5Zcp70Eu?usp=drive_link

Anime "TANK CHAIR-戦車椅子-" Official Teaser PV | Anime Adaptation Confirmed for Fall 2026!

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