DHgate 2026 Spring Sale: Embark on Cultural Discovery Journey with Up to 90% Off

BEIJING, CHINA, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DHgate, a leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, is thrilled to launch its highly anticipated 2026 Spring Sale , a grand event blending Chinese cultural heritage with global shopping fun. Through the sale, shoppers will embark on a unique Chinese cultural discovery journey, while enjoy discounts of up to 90% off. This year's campaign has three phases:Pre-event Phase：March 10, 00:00 to March 18, 23:59 (Pacific Time)Warm-up Phase: March 19, 00:00 to March 22, 23:59 (Pacific Time)Official Phase: March 23, 00:00 to March 29, 23:59 (Pacific Time)Cultural Discovery JourneyDuring the Pre-event Phase, shoppers can log into the Ancient Culture Homepage and win coupons by collecting and adding items to their shopping carts.With "Becoming Chinese" emerging as a trendy lifestyle online, more people are demonstrating a deep interest in Chinese culture and wisdom. Through this year's campaign, shoppers will start an unprecedented cultural discovery journey to experience time-honored Chinese culture in an immerse and engaging way.From uncovering personal insights through the 'Blueprint' Chinese fortune-telling interactive game, to exploring specially designed apparel and accessories featuring traditional Chinese culture, the sale aims to bridge China’s ancient wisdom and beauty with the modern world.Earn More with Every PurchaseDuring the sale, DHgate will release millions worth of coupons, offering shoppers unprecedented value. Shoppers can also enjoy sitewide savings of $6 off every $60 spent, up to a maximum discount of $60.Affiliates in DHgate Affiliate Program can also earn extra bonus by boosting their GMV via this year’s “Earn more with every purchase” campaign. The more their GMV grows, the more bonus they will earn.This year, shoppers can also experience a more personalized shopping journey with AI recommended commodities based on their shopping habits. Meanwhile, buyers can also refer to a newly launched ranking to identify high-quality products for more refined products.“Cultural exchange is in the DNA of DHgate. We are not only a marketplace for goods trading, but a place for cultural interaction. Through this year’s sale, we want to show our customers the beauty of Chinese culture while offering superior service and a seamless shopping experience,“said Ella Yang, CEO of DHgate.About DHgateFounded in 2004, DHgate is one of China’s leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplaces and a leading global one-stop B2B cross-border e-commerce and service platform. The platform offers more than 34 million products annually and, as of the end of 2025, has served over 100 million registered buyers across 225 countries and regions, connecting them with more than 2.78 million registered suppliers worldwide. With 188+ logistics routes and 14+ overseas warehouses, DHgate ensures efficient global fulfillment and localized support. The company has established business offices across North America, Latin America, and Europe, providing trusted trade services and long-term value for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) around the world.For more information, please visit DHgate.com

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