Bollywood & Indian Pop Take Over Malaysia: May & July Set to Sizzle with Urban Hip Hop, Jubin Nautiyal & Harris Jayaraj"

Urban Hip Hop, Afusic, K-Clique, Jubin Nautiyal, and Harris Jayaraj Live in Malaysia This May and July—Get Your Tickets Before They Sell Out MyTicket.Asia.

Can’t wait for May 10 at Mega Star Arena KL — ready to vibe with K-Clique and AFUSIC as PAL PAL takes over the night!” — Lionel

KUALA LUMPUR CITY CENTRE, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Summer That Will Redefine Live Music in Malaysia

IGPfunky and MyTicket.asia Announce Three Landmark Concerts Coming to Kuala Lumpur — And the Lineup Is Nothing Short of Extraordinary

There are concert seasons, and then there are moments that define a city's cultural calendar. This summer, Kuala Lumpur is getting the latter.

IGPfunky, in partnership with Southeast Asia's leading ticketing platform MyTicket.asia, has unveiled an ambitious three-concert series that reads less like an event schedule and more like a manifesto for what live music in the region can — and should — look like. Spanning May through July 2026, the series unfolds across two of KL's most storied stages: Mega Star Arena and the iconic Stadium Merdeka, bringing together Bollywood's most beloved voice, the raw electricity of cross-border urban hip-hop, and the sweeping cinematic grandeur of one of South India's greatest composers.

And to welcome the festive season in true style? A Duit Raya treat for early fans — exclusive Hari Raya discounts on tickets across both shows, available for a limited time only. Book before 31st March 2026 and celebrate the season with savings that are as generous as the lineup itself.

Three nights. Three genres. One city. Zero compromises.

Act I: Jubin Nautiyal Live in Kuala Lumpur

Saturday, 9 May 2026 | Mega Star Arena, Kuala Lumpur

Few voices in contemporary Bollywood carry the weight that Jubin Nautiyal's does. His is a voice that doesn't just perform songs — it inhabits them, turning chart-toppers into confessions and concert arenas into something far more intimate.

This May, Malaysia gets its moment with him.

Backed by premium production — world-class sound engineering, immersive visuals, and a setlist that spans his most iconic releases — Jubin's KL debut promises to be the kind of evening fans will be talking about long after the lights go down. Expect tributes to his most beloved tracks, unexpected arrangements, and the kind of raw emotional delivery that has made him one of Hindi music's most streamed artists alive today.

Act II: Urban Hip Hop Festival — AFUSIC × K-CLIQUE

Sunday, 10 May 2026 | Mega Star Arena, Kuala Lumpur

The weekend doesn't end — it escalates.

Twenty-four hours after Jubin closes out Mega Star Arena, a completely different energy takes the stage. Pakistan's viral phenomenon AFUSIC — the force behind the global streaming smash "PAL PAL" — crosses borders for a rare live collision with Malaysia's own hip-hop vanguard, K-CLIQUE. The result? A night that doesn't just celebrate urban music, but proves, loudly, that the genre has no geography.

High-octane. Cross-cultural. Unapologetically bold. This is the urban hip-hop event the region has been waiting for.

Act III: Harris Jayaraj Reloaded — Live in Concert

Friday, 4 July 2026 | Stadium Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur

And then comes July — and with it, something truly monumental.

At the legendary Stadium Merdeka, acclaimed film music composer Harris Jayaraj takes the stage for a full-scale orchestral spectacle. This is not a greatest hits show. Reloaded is a reimagining — sweeping arrangements, reborn classics, and new sonic landscapes drawn from a catalog that has shaped South Indian cinema for over two decades. With massive production values worthy of the venue's historic legacy, this is the concert that will set the bar for every large-format show that follows it.

Tickets & Access

All tickets are available through MyTicket.asia and igpfunky.com, with full seating charts, pricing tiers, and accessibility information live on both platforms. Early bird pricing and limited promotions are available — demand across all three events is expected to be exceptionally high.

Venue safety protocols, entry guidelines, and transport information will be published on official event pages ahead of each date.

Media & Accreditation

Press accreditation, high-resolution assets, artist biographies, and interview coordination are available through igpfunky.com. All media requests should be directed to the contacts below.

A Word from IGPfunky

"We are thrilled to present this diverse and powerhouse lineup to Kuala Lumpur audiences this summer. From Bollywood's emotional depth and viral hip-hop crossovers to cinematic orchestral grandeur, these concerts embody our dedication to bringing premium, memorable live music experiences to the region." — IGPfunky Spokesperson

Contact

Press & Media: Shankar@funky.global Ticketing & General Inquiries: hello@myticket.asia Web: igpfunky.com | myticket.asia Social: @igpfunky | @myticketasia

About IGPfunky — A premier events and production company specializing in large-scale concerts, festivals, and curated live experiences across Southeast Asia.

About MyTicket.asia — Southeast Asia's trusted ticketing platform, offering secure online sales, event management, and fan engagement services.

Afusic & K-Clique the Urban Hip Hop Concert at Mega Star Arena 10th May 2026

