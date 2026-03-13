Gold Moon Capital’s Carla Cordoves to be Honored at Peak Partnership 2026 for 152-Unit Milestone

Carla Cordoves, Managing Member of Gold Moon Capital

Managing Member Carla Cordoves recognized for operational excellence and navigating complex capital loops to stabilize high-performing multifamily assets.

We are operating in an environment where investor trust is at an all-time low. Success now requires rigorous systems and a commitment to transparent, long-lasting relationships.” — Carla Cordoves, Managing Member of Gold Moon Capital

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold Moon Capital is pleased to announce that its lead Managing Member, Carla Cordoves , will be recognized at the Peak Partnership 2026 conference in Chandler, AZ (March 30 – April 1) for her achievement in acquiring 152 multifamily units in 2025. This recognition highlights the company's resilience in navigating a complex capital raise and closing process to successfully stabilize a high-performing multifamily asset.Cordoves' systems-driven approach—integrating rigorous KPIs and streamlined communication SOPs—played a crucial role in maximizing team efficiency of the acquired units. Her strategic management and ability to maintain a "North Star" focus through acquisition challenges continue to establish Gold Moon Capital as a disciplined innovator in the multifamily syndication industry "Success in today's multifamily market isn't about luck; it’s about having a 'North Star,' systems, and persistence," said Carla Cordoves. "Acquiring 152 units in the 2025 climate required more than just a vision; it required a rigorous commitment to operational processes and the ability to navigate high-stakes complexity. We are operating in an environment where investor trust is at an all-time low. Now more than ever, success isn't just about the real estate acquisition—it’s about the depth and longevity of our relationships. Our focus on transparent communication and implementing the right systems from Day 1 is how we build that trust and prove that disciplined asset management still wins."The recognition at Peak Partnership—a gathering of top-tier real estate professionals and operators—serves as an industry validation of Gold Moon Capital’s growth trajectory and Cordoves' leadership as an independent operator in the commercial real estate space.Gold Moon Capital looks forward to building on this 152-unit milestone as it continues to identify and optimize untapped residential value through its proprietary operational framework.About Gold Moon CapitalGold Moon Capital is a premier real estate syndication firm focused on value-add multifamily acquisitions. Led by Managing Member Carla Cordoves, the firm specializes in operational efficiency and driving investor returns through disciplined asset management. Gold Moon Capital operates independently within a broader ecosystem alongside Gold Moon Capital Group, a niche consulting firm.

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