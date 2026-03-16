Barbecues And Grills Market 2026 Growing Outdoor Cooking Culture And Consumer Lifestyle Trends

The Business Research Company’s Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Barbecues And Grills market is dominated by a mix of established global brands and emerging regional manufacturers. Companies are focusing on product innovation, smart grilling technologies, premium materials, and eco-friendly fuel alternatives to strengthen market presence and meet evolving consumer preferences. The competitive landscape is shaped by trends such as outdoor living culture, rising demand for portable and compact grills, and the integration of digital temperature control and connectivity features. Understanding this landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to capture growth opportunities, expand distribution networks, and form strategic partnerships in both residential and commercial segments.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Barbecues And Grills Market?

According to our research, Weber-Stephen Products LLC led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. Weber-Stephen Products LLC is partially involved in the barbecues and grills market, provides charcoal grills, gas grills, electric grills, pellet grills including the Weber Smoque wood pellet smoker, griddles such as the Slate rust-resistant griddle, and grilling accessories. The company's gas grill lineup includes the Spirit series with Boost Burner technology and the Summit Smart gas grill featuring SmartControl technology and infrared broiler. Weber provides the Weber Crafted Outdoor Kitchen Collection with custom-fit grillware including pizza stones, sear grates, woks, and Dutch ovens that work with compatible grill models.

How Concentrated Is the Barbecues And Grills Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 18% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s high entry barriers, driven by accessible manufacturing capabilities, contract production models, and the presence of numerous regional and private-label manufacturers. Unlike highly regulated or technology-intensive industries, the barbecues and grills market allows small and mid-sized companies to compete effectively across both local and international markets. Leading vendors such as Weber-Stephen Products LLC, The Middleby Corporation, De'Longhi S.p.A., Traeger Pellet Grills LLC, and Newell Brands hold leadership positions through strong brand recognition, innovation in fuel types and smart features, and extensive distribution networks rather than dominant market concentration. Other notable players, including Napoleon, NexGrill Industries Inc., Sub-Zero Group, Inc., Pit Boss Grills, and Masterbuilt Manufacturing LLC, maintain comparatively smaller shares, reinforcing the dispersed competitive landscape. Intense price competition limits the pricing power of individual firms, pushing companies to differentiate through product variety, design, fuel type options (charcoal, gas, electric, pellet), durability, portability, and value-added features rather than scale alone. Strong regional preferences and diversified distribution channels including hardware stores, specialty retailers, large-format chains, and e-commerce platforms—enable niche brands to target specific consumer segments such as portable or premium grills.

• Leading companies include:

o Weber-Stephen Products LLC (4%)

o The Middleby Corporation (4%)

o De'Longhi S.p.A. (2%)

o Traeger Pellet Grills LLC (2%)

o Newell Brands (2%)

o Napoleon (1%)

o NexGrill Industries Inc. (1%)

o Sub Zero Group Inc. (1%)

o Pit Boss Grills (1%)

o Masterbuilt Manufacturing LLC (0.4%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Traeger Grills LLC, EliteFyre, SİGRİ BBQ, Weber Inc., Nexgrill Industries, Inc., The Coleman Company, Inc., Char-Broil, LLC, The Middleby Corporation, Fire Magic Grills (RH Peterson Co.), Char-Griller, Everdure by Heston Blumenthal, American Outdoor Grill (RH Peterson Co.), Assassin Smokers & Grills, Masterbuilt Manufacturing, LLC, M Grills & Blaz’n Grill Works, Inc., Broilmaster (Empire Comfort Systems, Inc.), The Holland Grill Company, MAK Grills, Twin Eagles, Inc. (TEC Grills), Onward Manufacturing Company Limited, Napoleon (Wolf Steel Ltd.), and Prokan Grills are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Newell Brands Inc., Traeger Pellet Grills LLC, De'Longhi S.p.A., The Middleby Corporation, Guangdong Sheng Bao Industrial Co., Ltd., Beijing JHL International Co., Ltd., Traeger, Inc., Napoleon Products Limited, Char-Griller, Weber-Stephen Products (India) Private Limited, SEJIN HIGHTECH CO., LTD., Daedong F&D Co., Ltd., Green Cook & Roaster Co., Ltd., Nexgrill Industries, Inc., BeefEater Australia Pty Ltd, Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Limited, Z Grills Australia Pty Ltd, X-BBQ Indonesia, Dayne's Craft Barbecue. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Le Creuset International S.A., Miele & Cie. KG, Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Napoleon Gourmet Grills, Char-Broil, LLC, Landmann GmbH & Co. KG, Traeger, Inc., Big Green Egg Europe B.V., Application des Gaz S.A.S. (Campingaz), Outdoorchef AG, LotusGrill GmbH, Cobb International (Pty) Ltd, and Nexgrill Industries, Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Napoleon Gourmet Grills, Char-Broil LLC, Landmann GmbH & Co. KG, Traeger Inc., GRILL-IMPEX are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Tramontina S.A. Cutelaria, Kenyon International, Inc., Broilmaster (Empire Comfort Systems, Inc.), Char-Broil, LLC, Fire Magic Grills (RH Peterson Co.), The Coleman Company, Inc., Traeger Pellet Grills LLC, and Weber-Stephen Products LLC. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Integration Of Smart Temperature Control In Built-In Grills is enabling precise heat management and automated cooking adjustments via digital interfaces and wireless connectivity.

• Example: Miele Fire Pro IQ (September 2025) featuring automatic temperature regulation and mobile app-enabled control.

• These innovations adjust heat based on user-selected recipes, bringing professional-level precision and convenience to built-in outdoor cooking setups.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launch connected / smart product lines

• Leverage strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand market size

• Build AI-enabled cooking assistants and customer agents

• Use cloud platforms for telemetry, predictive maintenance and supply-chain risk

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