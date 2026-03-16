The Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% between 2026 and 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The third-party logistics (3PL) sector has been experiencing significant growth, driven by evolving business needs and the rise of e-commerce. As companies increasingly outsource their logistics operations to specialized providers, the 3PL market is positioned for notable expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors fueling this growth, regional dynamics, and the primary trends shaping the industry.

Strong Expansion Outlook for the Third-Party Logistics Market Size

The third-party logistics market has demonstrated rapid growth recently, with its size projected to rise from $1321.68 billion in 2025 to $1461.13 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The gains observed during the historical period are largely linked to the surge in e-commerce operations, the increasing complexity of logistics, the need for effective inventory management, globalization of trade activities, and the rising trend of outsourcing logistics functions.

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Forecasted Growth Trends and Market Size of the 3PL Sector

Looking ahead, the third-party logistics market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $2141.68 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.0%. The anticipated growth is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for speedy order fulfillment, a preference for cost-effective logistics solutions, the rapid expansion of retail and manufacturing supply chains, greater dependence on professional logistics partners, and the broadening of global distribution networks. Key trends expected to influence the market include heightened outsourcing of logistics and distribution tasks, greater reliance on supply chain experts, a growing need for scalable logistics services, and the importance of integrated warehousing combined with transportation support.

Understanding Third-Party Logistics (3PL) and Its Role

Third-party logistics refers to businesses outsourcing their e-commerce logistics activities—such as inventory handling, warehousing, and order fulfillment—to specialized third-party providers. These 3PL companies equip e-commerce merchants with the necessary infrastructure and technology to automate and streamline retail order fulfillment, enabling businesses to effectively scale and improve efficiency.

View the full third-party logistics (3pl) market report:

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How E-Commerce Growth Is Boosting the 3PL Market

The expansion of the e-commerce sector plays a crucial role in propelling the third-party logistics market forward. E-commerce encompasses the buying and selling of goods and services via the Internet, and many e-commerce businesses rely on 3PL providers to manage their supply chains efficiently. For example, in August 2024, the United States Census Bureau reported that e-commerce sales hit $282.3 billion during this period, marking a 5.3% increase compared to the first quarter of 2023. Additionally, e-commerce accounted for 16% of all retail sales in the second quarter of 2024. This continued growth in online retail sales is a significant driver behind the rising demand for 3PL services.

Which Region Leads the Third-Party Logistics Market?

In 2025, Asia-Pacific stood out as the largest region within the third-party logistics market. The market report covers various global regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the market’s regional distribution and growth prospects.

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