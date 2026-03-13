Core Factors Introduces Three Psychological Type Assessments to Support Depth-Level Development Work

Personality Type Assessment Step II Personality Type Assessment Introduce Type and the 8 Functions

Core Factors delivers a suite of type assessments supported by a participant experience designed to sustain learning and development beyond the initial session.

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 1921, Carl Jung published Psychological Types, a work of extraordinary theoretical depth describing how the mind perceives and judges, how cognitive processes develop and compensate, and how those patterns shape the way individuals engage the world. It was never a classification system. It was a model of the mind in motion.Two decades later, Isabel Briggs Myers and her mother Katharine Briggs created the four-letter type code as a practical way to help people identify their place within Jung's framework. The code was elegant in its simplicity, and that simplicity changed everything. It made psychological type accessible to millions. It also set the stage for a widespread misunderstanding: that the code is the theory itself.Core Factors, a people-development platform for coaches, consultants, and HR professionals, announces the availability of its complete psychological type suite: Type Discovery Type Elements , and Type Dynamics . Each assessment engages a different layer of Jungian theory, and all three are delivered through the Core Factors Pro Account and Participant Hub, an interactive post-assessment environment that includes 16 in-depth whole-type profiles, Compare and Connect for visual type-pairing exploration, structured reflection tools, and optional access to Evidentra, the Core Factors AI coach assistant - https://corefactors.com/evidentra/ The suite reflects a conviction that has shaped Core Factors from the beginning: that identification is not the purpose of a type assessment. Application is. The real work of learning and development begins after the type code is established, and the instruments and platform surrounding that work should be designed accordingly.The MBTI became so successful that it became synonymous with psychological type in the minds of most professionals and nearly all participants. For many people, the four-letter code is the beginning and end of the conversation. They receive a result, read a description, and believe they understand what type offers.The proliferation of free online assessments has compounded the problem. Most lack psychometric rigor, use forced-choice formats that introduce measurement noise, and present results as definitive without any mechanism for verification or best-fit exploration. Participants arrive at coaching sessions or workshops with a code they found online and an assumption that the work is already done.Practitioners who understand the depth of Jung's model know otherwise. They know that two people who share a type code may express their preferences in fundamentally different ways. They know that cognitive processes, not letters, are the engine of the theory. They know that life experience shapes how type is expressed, and sometimes blocks it. But the instruments and platforms available to them have not reflected that understanding. The measurement happens. The report is delivered. And then the infrastructure for sustained learning and development disappears.This is the gap Core Factors was designed to close: not in identification, but in everything that should follow it."The four-letter code was a brilliant innovation. It made an extraordinarily complex theory practical and portable," said Kris Kiler, President of Core Factors. "But somewhere along the way, the code became the destination instead of the starting point. Practitioners who work with type at a serious level have always known there is far more beneath the surface. What they have needed are instruments that give them access to that depth and a platform that supports what comes after the assessment. That is what Core Factors provides."The Core Factors type assessments carry a lineage that few instruments in the field can claim. Dr. Mark S. Majors, a psychometrician, author, educator, and psychologist, has spent more than 25 years advancing the measurement and application of psychological type.Dr. Majors holds a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology and Multicultural Studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. As a Research Scientist at Consulting Psychologists Press (CPP), he played a central role in the development of the MBTI Form M and Form Q. He later served as Director of Research at the Center for Applications of Psychological Type (CAPT). His work at both institutions placed him at the center of the field's most consequential measurement efforts, contributing to instruments including the Strong Interest Inventory, the Pearson-Marr Archetype Indicator (PMAI), and the Klein Group Indicator (KGI).That foundation informs every design decision in the Core Factors suite. Dr. Majors developed the original instruments that became Type Discovery and Type Elements more than two decades ago, refining them through successive iterations grounded in both psychometric research and the practical realities of how practitioners use type data in coaching, counseling, and organizational development. His commitment to aligning measurement with the full scope of Jung's theoretical architecture, including the compensatory and adaptive dimensions that most instruments leave unmeasured, is what gives the Core Factors type suite its distinctive depth.Type Discovery identifies the four-letter type code through a 52-item, non-forced-choice assessment. Rather than requiring participants to choose between artificial opposites, the instrument uses graduated response scales that capture both the direction and intensity of preferences through Differential Intensity Weighting. The Type Precision Module engages up to 20 additional items when initial responses are ambiguous, producing a more precise indication of type and a stronger foundation for the best-fit conversation. For practitioners accustomed to instruments that hand participants a result and move on, Type Discovery is designed as the beginning of a guided exploration, not the conclusion of one.Type Elements extends the model further with 32 subscales revealing individual differences within type, 17 Personality Formation scores that surface adaptive patterns shaped by life experience, and Jungian 8-Process Scores reflecting cognitive function development. Personality Formation addresses the dimension of Jung's theory that existing instruments have largely left unmeasured: how compensation and adaptation shape, and sometimes obstruct, the natural expression of type. For practitioners doing depth-level coaching, this is often where the most meaningful development conversations begin.Type Dynamics pairs the core Type Discovery assessment with 80 additional items designed to measure the eight Jungian cognitive processes. It provides practitioners with function-level data to support coaching to best-fit type. The participant report, designed by Kris Kiler, introduces psychological type through the cognitive process lens and presents the full eight-process pattern. The educational framework is embedded in the report itself, giving practitioners a structure for introducing the layer of theory that most type conversations never reach.The platform surrounding these instruments is designed to support the full arc of practitioner delivery. The Pro Account provides project-based administration with email invitations or consignment links, batch processing for large cohorts, and practitioner-controlled result release. Practitioners choose the right instrument for each engagement, deliver results on their terms, and retain control over the participant experience from start to finish.What distinguishes Core Factors from instruments that end at identification is the depth of the participant experience that follows.The Participant Hub gives participants ongoing access to their results on screen, 16 whole-type profiles of around 2,500 words each, and Compare and Connect, a visual tool for exploring type pairings side by side. My Journal provides structured reflection and goal-setting. Where enabled, Evidentraoffers AI-powered developmental guidance grounded in Core Factors assessment models, available on demand between sessions. The Hub supports 17 languages and includes accessibility features for inclusive global delivery.For practitioners, this is what sustained reinforcement looks like without sustained time investment. Participants continue engaging with psychological type after the session ends. They explore, reflect, and apply what they have learned. And when stakeholders ask about impact, built-in NPS surveys and participant feedback collection provide the documentation.Cindy Paris, MBTI Master Practitioner, Facilitator, and Certified Professional Coach, represents exactly the kind of practitioner this suite was built for: deeply grounded in the theory, protective of how it is used, and unwilling to settle for tools that reduce type to a label. "As someone whose work is rooted in the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and Jung's theory of Psychological Type, I'm very protective of how Type is used," Paris said. "I care about ethics, depth, and helping people grow without reducing them to a four-letter code."Paris described an assessment experience that avoids forcing an either-or mindset, shows results across both poles of each dichotomy, and allows participants to see they have access to the full spectrum. After exploring Evidentrawith real client questions, she found the responses strong and practical. "The more I used it, the more I thought, 'My clients need this.'" Paris recently demonstrated the platform to a fellow MBTI Master Practitioner, who decided to switch. "That says a lot," Paris said.If your practice involves introducing psychological type, coaching with depth-level type data, or integrating type into leadership and team development programs, we invite you to see how the Core Factors type suite supports the full arc of that work, from the instrument you choose for an engagement through the participant experience that sustains learning long after the session.Request a demo at https://corefactors.com/request-demo/ to explore the Pro Account, the assessment experience, and the Participant Hub. For questions about practitioner accreditation, pricing, or getting started, contact the Core Factors team at help@corefactors.com.About Core FactorsCore Factors is a people-development platform for practitioners. Executive coaches, OD consultants, L&D professionals, and career counselors use Core Factors to administer assessments, deliver results, reinforce development, and document outcomes through participant feedback and reporting.The assessment portfolio includes Type Discovery, Type Elements, and Type Dynamics for psychological type and its applications across decision-making, learning, leadership, and interpersonal effectiveness. EQ Accelerator supports emotional intelligence development with a structured focus on priority areas and growth sequencing. Social Dynamics addresses interaction styles and their applications across communication, collaboration, influence, and conflict. Career Path and Career Signals support career alignment through occupational fit mapping and values-based career planning.Each assessment is supported by the Participant Hub, where participants access results, engage with structured reflection, and, where enabled, receive developmental guidance from Evidentra, the Core Factors AI coach assistant. Core Factors is built on a commitment to psychometric integrity, ethical application, and practical results that serve both the practitioner and the people they develop.Learn more at https://corefactors.com

