Death Care Services Market: Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, and Trend Analysis Report

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The Business Research Company's Death Care Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $138.23 billion in 2025 to $148.6 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The death care services industry has experienced significant expansion in recent years, reflecting changing demographics and evolving consumer preferences. With an increasing need for end-of-life solutions that are both personalized and sustainable, this market is on track for continued robust growth. Below is a detailed overview of the current market size, key drivers, regional trends, and future outlook for the death care services sector.

Forecasted Market Size and Growth of the Death Care Services Market Growth

The death care services market has demonstrated strong growth, with its value projected to rise from $138.23 billion in 2025 to $148.6 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This expansion during the historical period has been driven by factors such as increasing mortality rates among aging populations, greater adoption of urban funeral services, the broadening presence of organized funeral service providers, early acceptance of cremation, and heightened awareness of formal death care arrangements.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $201.23 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.9%. Growth in the forecast period will be supported by rising demand for customized memorial services, wider uptake of pre-need funeral planning, growth in eco-friendly burial practices, advancements in digital funeral service support, and further professionalization within the death care industry. Emerging trends include expanding interest in managed funeral planning, the growing popularity of cremation and alternative burial options, greater use of pre-planning arrangements, increased focus on sustainable death care solutions, and a shift toward personalized, technology-enhanced memorial services.

Understanding Death Care Services and Their Scope

Death care encompasses businesses and organizations that provide post-death services such as memorials, cremations, and funerals. It involves the planning, delivery, and enhancement of services, products, policies, and governance related to death. This sector aims to support individuals and families during end-of-life events by offering compassionate and structured options that meet diverse cultural and personal needs.

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Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Death Care Services Market

One of the central forces driving this market is the rising population of older adults. Defined as individuals aged 60 and above, this group is expanding due to improvements in healthcare and living standards that extend life expectancy. As more people enter their senior years, the demand for death care services—including end-of-life planning and support—increases substantially. This trend highlights the need for personalized, empathetic care options tailored to aging individuals’ requirements.

For example, in November 2025, data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an international policy organization based in France, indicated that the proportion of people aged 65 and older across OECD countries is expected to grow from 18.5% in 2023 to 26.4% by 2050. This demographic shift underscores the significant role that the aging population will play in expanding the death care services market.

Regional Overview of the Death Care Services Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for death care services, reflecting its large population base and increasing adoption of formal death care solutions. North America ranked as the second-largest market, with established infrastructures and demand for diverse memorial and funeral options. Other regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and growth opportunities.

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