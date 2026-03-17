Investor Seiji Kawajiri's Philosophy Featured in Forbes JAPAN Investor Seiji Kawajiri's Philosophy Featured in Forbes JAPAN

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ~Behind the Scenes: A New-Era Investment Style and Art Patronage Dedicated to Peace~

Kawajiri Art Project (Founder: Seiji Kawajiri) is pleased to announce that a feature interview with its founder, Seiji Kawajiri, has been published in the prestigious global business magazine Forbes JAPAN.

The article provides an in-depth exploration of Mr. Kawajiri’s unique investment philosophy—“enriching society through business”—and offers a behind-the-scenes look at his innovative projects that bridge the worlds of art and technology.

Background of Forbes JAPAN Feature: A New Cycle of Business and Social Contribution

Forbes is one of the world's most influential business magazines, published in over 100 countries. Mr. Kawajiri’s inclusion in the magazine follows international acclaim for his distinctive approach: a high 01 level synergy between philanthropy and business that transcends traditional profit-seeking to embody the ideals of next-generation leadership.

The feature article explores the reasoning behind Mr. Kawajiri’s commitment to art and peace initiatives, his core motivations, his charitable work in the Philippines and beyond, and his global perspective on Japan’s latent strength.

About Kawajiri Art Project: Connecting the World Through the Power of Art

Kawajiri Art Project embodies the vision of investor Seiji Kawajiri, collaborating with artists and creators to create new value that transcends borders and languages.

They are accelerating its mission to reinvest business-generated resources into "Peace and Art." Key initiatives include full-scale support for the DANDELION PROJECT, an art movement led by Ryotaro Muramatsu (NAKED, INC.), alongside charitable efforts in the Philippines and throughout Asia.

Through this Forbes JAPAN feature, we hope to share our journey as a "Global Citizen" —a vision central to our project— with a wider international audience.

Publication Overview

・ Magazine Title: Forbes JAPAN

・Article Title: Creating a High-Level Cycle of “Donations” and “Business”: The World as Seen by Investor Seiji Kawajiri

・Content: An exclusive interview regarding his investment philosophy and social contribution activities

About Seiji Kawajiri

Founder of the KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION, a public interest incorporated association certified by the Cabinet Office. KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION, a public interest incorporated association, which offers scholarships to support university students who excel academically but have difficulty affording tuition. Kawajiri also supports the DANDELION PROJECT, an art initiative that connects locations and people around world, and has contributed to the establishment of THE GALLERY HARAJUKU. As an active new-generation gallerist, he supports artists who are leading the latest trends in the arts and culture. Guided by the principle of "making the world a better place," he is active in the fields such as education, arts & culture, food, and more. He is also the author of GLOBAL CITIZEN: 7 Rules to Achieve Your Dreams Authentically as a World-Class Citizen.

Seiji Kawajiri Official Website: https://www.kawajiriseiji.com/

＜＜Recent Activities＞＞

・The world-connecting participatory art initiative, DANDELION PROJECT, makes its debut at the UAE’s leading international arts festival

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000003.000133148.html

・The world-connecting participatory art initiative, DANDELION PROJECT, is planting trees in 15 locations worldwide in 2023.

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000004.000133148.html

・National Treasure Hikone Castle to Host DANDELION PROJECT Exhibition Connecting the World

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000005.000133148.html

・New Generation Gallerist Seiji Kawajiri Supports ‘NAKED Cherry Blossom Festival 2024: World Heritage Site Nijo-jo Castle’

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000006.000133148.html

・Seiji Kawajiri-supported 'Edible Art Experience' unveils its renewed global course

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000007.000133148.html

・New Generation Gallerist Seiji Kawajiri's First Book Released by Fusosha on Wednesday, March 27th

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000008.000133148.html

・World Heritage Site Mt. Hiei Enryakuji Temple Hosts DANDELION PROJECT Exhibition: Art Connecting the World Through Prayers for Peace

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000012.000133148.html

・Participatory Art DANDELION PROJECT Exhibited at Natadera Temple in Prayer for Noto's Recovery

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000013.000133148.html

・“DANDELION PROJECT” currently on display at Mt. Hiei Sakamoto and Hiyoshi Taisha Shrine, supported by Seiji Kawajiri

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000015.000133148.html

・Seiji Kawajiri, Founder of the KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION Certified as a Public Interest Foundation and New Generation Gallerist, Pays a Courtesy Call on the Kyoto Mayor

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000016.000133148.html

・Fusion of History and Art: Enjoy Premium Autumn Dining at Nijo-jo Castle, Supported by Seiji Kawajiri

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000017.000133148.html

・Supported by Seiji Kawajiri, Founder of the Public Interest Incorporated Foundation KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION and New Generation Gallerist: ‘NAKED Light Garden at Heian Jingu Shrine’ Currently Underway

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000018.000133148.html

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