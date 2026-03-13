Inside the 2026 Hollywood Swag Bag Celebrating Oscar Weekend Nominees and Casting Directors
Luxury gift basket highlights innovative brands and celebrates the first year casting directors are honored during Oscar Weekend.
As Oscar Weekend in Hollywood approaches, this year’s awards season marks a historic milestone: casting directors are being recognized as nominees for the first time. To celebrate this long-overdue recognition, the 2026 Hollywood Swag Bag is honoring these industry visionaries alongside this year’s film nominees with a curated collection of luxury gifts, gourmet treats, wellness experiences, and lifestyle discoveries.
Produced by entertainment industry veteran Lisa Gal, the Hollywood Swag Bag (HSB) has become a popular awards-season tradition celebrating the creative talent behind the films audiences love.
“The Hollywood Swag Bag has become one of the most anticipated celebrity gifting experiences during Oscar Weekend,” said Lisa Gal, creator of Hollywood Swag Bag. “Casting directors are the unsung heroes of filmmaking, discovering the talent that brings stories to life. We’re thrilled to celebrate them during this historic moment for the industry.”
Brands Featured in the 2026 Hollywood Swag Bag
Great Reads Included in the Gift Basket
This year’s swag bag also features books from a variety of authors, including:
Disclaimer
Hollywood Swag Bag is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences or the Academy Awards®.
