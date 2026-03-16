Forestry England Choose Off-Road Mobility Scooters To Make Wendover Woods Accessible for All

From left to right: Katie Stapleton, Site Manager; Luke Buhagiar, Active Forest Coordinator; Becca Barber, Recreation Ranger; Joanna Spragg, Visitor Service Officer; Ben Fearnley, Visitor Service Assistant; and Maxine Moulton, Visitor Service Assistant. Luke Buhagiar, Active Forest Coordinator at Wendover Woods, with one of the new off-road TGA mobility scooters

WENDOVER, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wendover Woods near Aylesbury, managed by Forestry England, is now accessible to elderly and disabled visitors thanks to the purchase of mobility scooters that can be driven offroad.Video interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41amTv4XCYQ As the highest point in the Chiltern Hills, Wendover Woods covers around 370 hectares and includes many picturesque trails to explore. However, if people find walking difficult then these routes are not accessible without a mobility product such as a scooter or wheelchair. Forestry England is focused on accessibility and enablement nationally which has led to the team at Wendover Woods acquiring two green 'TGA Breeze X' mobility scooters. These robust scooters are now free to hire from the forest's Information Point and can be booked online.The forest is managed by a team of eight staff that includes Luke Buhagiar, Active Forest Coordinator. Luke is passionate about the Great Outdoors and is fully behind these new scooters: "I feel everyone should be able to enjoy the woods, no matter what their mobility is like. The team and I understand how important nature is for everyone's well-being. Personally, I'm a firm believer in the importance of being outside and spending time amongst nature. We are really pleased with our scooters and think they are going to open up the forest to lots more people."Wendover Woods is a hilly forest so the new scooters have been tested to check they can cope with the sloped terrain. Luke continues: "We want visitors to branch out onto our hill fort trail which is our heritage route but is not accessible if you find walking hard. I tested a Breeze on this trail which is quite challenging and the scooter handled it fine. This was a big thing for us as we needed to check that they could get over gnarly roots and flint whilst still remaining stable for the rider."So all-in-all the Forestry England team at Wendover Woods could not be happier with their mobility scooters. To sum up Luke says: "I'm so passionate about nature, that's why I do this job. Everyone should be able to get outside and just enjoy the fresh air, wildlife, walking around, whether that's on your own or with others; it all has amazing benefits. I know it's hard for some people who aren't as mobile to get out or might struggle with the idea of visiting a forest. Having these scooters completely changes that and gives people confidence; they empower everyone to enjoy what we can offer."---Special Event in 2026Luke organises many activities from running events and walks to forest yoga and local craft fairs. Next year, he and the team at Wendover are planning a walking event for people with Parkinson's and those who help them. Supported by Parkinson's UK, they are hoping to welcome around 500 people, in September, to enjoy a 2 or 6-mile walk in aid of the charity. TGA have partnered with Parkinson's UK for many years so will also be involved in making the event a success. TGA is the charity's only approved supplier of mobility scooters. It provides a discount to all people with the condition, and every sale generates a donation back to Parkinson's UK from TGA.TGA Mobility LimitedWe keep our customers moving, their way. For over 30 years we’ve committed ourselves to providing quality mobility scooters and wheelchairs of the highest standard to help our customers not just get by, but thrive. We also pride ourselves on the quality of our service with a dedicated caring team – totally committed to providing customer-focused assessments and dependent support. Alongside the trustworthy products we provide, TGA is proud to enable more people through its partnership with leading organisations such as Parkinson’s UK, Northern Rail and Lake District National Park.Issued on behalf ofTGA Mobility LimitedFor further information please contact:

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