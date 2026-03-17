Limited-Time TV Anime ONE PIECE Collaboration Cafe ‘ONE PIECE CAFE GENE’ Debuts at PARCO in Shibuya, Osaka, and Nagoya

ONE PIECE Collaboration Cafe "ONE PIECE CAFE GENE" Debuts at PARCO ONE PIECE Collaboration Cafe "ONE PIECE CAFE GENE" ONE PIECE Collaboration Cafe "ONE PIECE CAFE GENE" ONE PIECE Collaboration Cafe "ONE PIECE CAFE GENE" ONE PIECE Collaboration Cafe "ONE PIECE CAFE GENE"

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PARCO Co., Ltd. is proud to present “ONE PIECE CAFE GENE,” a limited-time collaboration inspired by the globally renowned TV anime ONE PIECE - based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga series serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump.

Guests will receive special novelty items during their visit, including original placemats featuring a dynamic main visual of the Straw Hat Crew as well as cute mini character illustrations. In addition, original coasters showcasing iconic scenes from the series will be presented as complimentary gift with every menu order. Adjacent to the café, a merchandise shop will offer a wide selection of official ONE PIECE goods, including items with exclusive original illustrations.

Following the opening of the Tokyo (Shibuya) on February 7, the café will expand to Osaka (Shinsaibashi) on March 7, followed by Aichi (Nagoya) on March 13.

Advance reservations are currently available through Lawson Ticket. Please note that purchasing tickets requires a Japanese domestic phone number issued by a Japanese carrier. For those without reservations, walk-in guests will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis, depending on seat availability.

＜TOKYO/SHIBUYA＞

THE GUEST CAFE BY PARCO SHIBUYA PARCO store（ SHIBUYA PARCO 6F ）

1st Period： February 7, 2026 ～ March 30,2026

2nd Period：April 1, 2026 ～ May 18, 2026

Business Hours:

OPEN 10:00 ー CLOSE 21:00（L.O. FOOD 20:00/DRINK 20:30）

＜OSAKA/SHINSAIBASHI＞

THE GUEST CAFE BY PARCO SHINSAIBASHI PARCO store

（ SHINSAIBASHI PARCO 6F ）

1st Period：March 7, 2026 ～ April 22, 2026

2nd Period：April 24, 2026 ～June 8, 2026

Business Hours:

OPEN 10:00 ー CLOSE 20:00

（L.O. FOOD 19:00/DRINK 19:30）

＜AICHI/NAGOYA＞

THE GUEST CAFE BY PARCO NAGOYA PARCO store

（ NAGOYA PARCO West Building 3F )

1st Period：March 13, 2026 ～ April 27, 2026

2nd Period：April 29, 2026 ～June 15, 2026

Business Hours:

OPEN 10:00 ー CLOSE 20:00

（L.O. FOOD 19:00/DRINK 19:30）

(C)Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

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