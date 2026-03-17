Young Founders School Appoints Former Alibaba and Accenture Leaders to Inaugural Governance Boards

Young Founders School, the international youth entrepreneurship charity operating across 10 countries.

After 10 years and 35,000 students across 10 countries, YFS formalises governance with senior leaders from Alibaba, Accenture, and Brunswick Group.

We've spent 10 years proving the model works. Now we're building the governance infrastructure that reflects how seriously we take this mission.” — Chris Geary, CEO, Young Founders School

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young Founders School Establishes Global Governance Board, Appoints Senior Leaders Across Singapore and Hong Kong.Young Founders School (YFS), the international charity dedicated to teaching entrepreneurship to young people, has announced the formation of its inaugural Global Board and dedicated Country Boards in Singapore and Hong Kong. The milestone marks a significant step in the organisation's evolution as it enters its tenth year, having grown from a grassroots initiative into a global institution reaching more than 35,000 students across 10 countries. The newly established governance structure creates dedicated Country Boards to oversee YFS operations in each market, supported by a Global Board responsible for strategy, partnerships, and organisational direction.Senior Industry Leaders Step Into Governance RolesRobert Lin, Former Head of Investor Relations at Alibaba Group and a long-standing YFS advisory board member, has been named Chair of the Hong Kong Board. A former Morgan Stanley research analyst and Kellogg-HKUST Executive MBA graduate, Lin brings deep capital markets expertise and a track record of supporting entrepreneurship ecosystems across Greater China.Neil Patwardhan, a two-time startup founder, former Senior Vice President at Accenture, and recognised go-to-market strategist, has been named Chair of the Singapore Board. A Global Sales Leaders 100 honouree, Patwardhan brings deep expertise in scaling businesses across Southeast Asia — and firsthand experience of what it means to build, fail, and keep going.Elaine Li, who leads Brunswick Group's Hong Kong office and serves as Asia-Pacific lead for the firm's Financial Situations Practice, joins the Hong Kong Board. Li advises some of Asia-Pacific's most prominent organisations on high-stakes strategic communications, stakeholder engagement, and financial transactions. She holds a Master's from INSEAD.Tiffany Tse, founder and Managing Director of Joint PR Consultants Limited and a graduate of the Kellogg-HKUST Executive MBA programme, also joins the Hong Kong Board. Tse specialises in cross-border growth strategy, advising leading CEOs across China and Hong Kong on market development, investor relations, and strategic communications.These are not honorary appointments. Each board member brings hands-on experience building and leading organisations at scale — precisely the kind of institutional knowledge YFS seeks to instil in the next generation of founders.Leadership VoicesBilly Naveed, Founder and Chairman of YFS, said: "After ten years of organic growth across ten countries, it was time to build the governance structure that matches our ambition. Robert has been with us since our advisory board days. Neil brings the entrepreneurial credibility that Singapore demands. Elaine's experience advising Asia-Pacific's most prominent organisations gives us exactly the strategic voice we need. And Tiffany's track record of building her own firm from the ground up speaks directly to what we stand for. Together, they are exactly the calibre of leadership our next chapter requires."Chris Geary, CEO of YFS, added: "What excites me most about these appointments is that every one of them is a doer. Robert has spent his career at the intersection of capital and entrepreneurship. Neil has built and scaled companies. Tiffany founded and runs her own firm. Elaine advises boards at the highest level. They don't just understand our mission in theory. They've lived it."Why It MattersAcross Asia, youth unemployment and skills gaps remain pressing concerns. Despite strong economic growth in many markets, young people increasingly struggle to find meaningful pathways into work or entrepreneurship. YFS addresses this directly — embedding entrepreneurial thinking into education at an early stage, with a particular focus on students from underserved communities who may otherwise have limited access to business education and mentorship.The formalisation of its governance structure positions YFS to deepen partnerships with corporates, philanthropic funders, and government bodies, all of whom require the institutional credibility that a board of this calibre helps establish."We've spent 10 years proving the model works," said Geary. "Now we're building the infrastructure that reflects how seriously we take this mission — and how seriously our new board members take it too."Further Country Board appointments are expected in the coming months.About Young Founders SchoolYoung Founders School is a Hong Kong-registered international charity that delivers entrepreneurship education and real-world work programmes to young people worldwide. Founded in 2016, YFS has reached over 35,000 students across 10 countries, partnering with leading corporations, schools, and mentors to give every young person, regardless of background, the skills, confidence, and opportunity to build their own future.Learn more at youngfoundersschool.com.

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