A University of Arizona Employee's Author Dream Comes True Posthumously at the Tucson Festival of Books

The cover of the book "Hollis Saves Halloween." Pamela Cannons-Wagner, Author of "Hollis Saves Halloween." An image, by Chicago artist Raissa Thomas, from the book "Hollis Saves Halloween."

"Hollis Saves Halloween" debuts at TFOB this Saturday, March 14. Author Pamela Wagner passed before publication; her husband accepts the moment on her behalf.

I want the kids to say, 'I can do this even with a brace on my foot or in a scooter or when people are laughing at me. I can still live my life and enjoy my life.'” — Pamela Cannons-Wagner

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Tucson Festival of Books, a children's book will make its public debut. The author will not be there to see it. Her husband will.

"Hollis Saves Halloween," written by Pamela Cannons-Wagner and published by The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group, features Hollis, a child with a physical disability who saves Halloween with the help of a good friend. The character draws directly from Pamela's own life. She was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, a bone disease that shaped her experience of the world and ultimately shaped the story she chose to tell.

Pamela passed away approximately one month before her book was published.

For nearly 17 years, Pamela worked at the University of Arizona, most recently as Operations Coordinator and Marketing Outreach Coordinator. She was the Lead Coordinator of the Arizona Palooza, an event held on the same campus where her book will be featured this weekend. She knew this campus. She built events on it. On Saturday, it becomes the place where her book meets the world.

Her husband, Troy Wagner, posted the following to her friends and followers this week:

"I wanted to let everyone know that this Saturday, Pam's dream will come true. It has been a long process, but Hollis the Halloween Javelina will be at the Tucson Festival of Books. Pam always said that if nothing else, she wanted the book to be there."

Troy will be at the booth in person on Saturday.

In a recorded interview conducted prior to her passing, Pamela spoke plainly about what she hoped the book would accomplish: "I want the kids to say, 'I can do this even with a brace on my foot or in a scooter or when people are laughing at me. I can still do this, and I can still live my life and enjoy my life.'"

The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group will be at Booth 288, on the south side of the mall area. On Saturday, March 14, at 4:00 PM, the booth will host the Kids Bookpalooza featuring Hollis, with javelina masks available for kids of all ages to decorate. A full schedule of activities is available at smalltoothdog.com/tucson.

Media are welcome to attend the 4:00 PM event. Troy Wagner is available for a brief comment. Interview requests and press inquiries should be directed to staff@smalltoothdog.com or 623.663.6600.

Hollis Saves Halloween is available through The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group, online at smalltoothdog.com, and orderable through any independent bookseller.

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