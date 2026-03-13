After 15 Years Building Roofs for Calgary’s Biggest Names, Roofer Gazi Shyti Launches Vertex Roofing & Exteriors Ltd.

Vertex Roofing & Exteriors Ltd Logo Gazi Shyti owner of Vertex Roofing & Exteriors Ltd on a roof

Longtime subcontractor steps out on his own with a fully incorporated, WCB-covered roofing company serving Calgary homeowners and businesses directly.

Vertex Roofing & Exteriors Ltd is about bringing that same standard directly to Calgary homeowners, with the accountability of working with the person who actually does the work.” — Gazmend Shyti

CALGARY, CANADA, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gazi Shyti has spent the better part of 15 years on Calgary rooftops. For most of that time, the work was done under someone else’s name. As a subcontractor for several of Calgary’s largest roofing companies, Shyti and his crews handled everything from full residential tear-offs to commercial flat roof installations — quietly building a reputation for reliable, high-quality workmanship across thousands of projects.Now, he’s stepping into the spotlight. In January 2026, Shyti officially rebranded his company from G.S Construction Ltd. — which he incorporated in 2018 — to Vertex Roofing & Exteriors Ltd. , signaling a new chapter as a direct-to-homeowner roofing contractor serving Calgary and surrounding communities.“For years I was the guy behind the scenes — my crews and I did the actual roofing work while someone else’s brand went on the lawn sign,” said Shyti. “I know what quality installation looks like because I’ve done it thousands of times. Vertex is about bringing that same standard directly to Calgary homeowners, with the accountability of working with the person who actually does the work.”From Subcontractor to Company OwnerShyti entered the roofing trade in 2011 and spent years working across residential and commercial projects throughout Calgary, Okotoks, Airdrie, and surrounding areas. His work as a subcontractor for major Calgary roofing firms gave him deep exposure to every roofing system on the market — from Class 4 impact-resistant shingles to torch-applied modified bitumen flat roofs and Velux skylight installations.He incorporated as G.S Construction Ltd. in January 2018 under Alberta’s Business Corporations Act. In January 2026, a Certificate of Amendment issued by the Government of Alberta officially changed the company name to Vertex Roofing & Exteriors Ltd. — a rebrand reflecting expanded service lines and a direct-to-consumer business model.“The name Vertex means the highest point,” Shyti explained. “That’s the standard we hold ourselves to on every roof we touch.”What Vertex Roofing & Exteriors OffersVertex provides comprehensive roofing and exterior services for residential and commercial properties across the Calgary metropolitan area, including Okotoks, Chestermere, Airdrie, Cochrane, and Bearspaw.Services include:-Complete roof replacement with a 10-year workmanship warranty on every project-Class 4 hail-resistant shingle installation from Malarkey, IKO, Owens Corning, and CertainTeed-Flat roofing systems including TPO, EPDM, and Soprema SBS modified bitumen-Skylight repair and replacement for Velux and Columbia Skylights units-24/7 emergency roof repair with 2-hour dispatch across Greater Calgary-Exterior work including siding, soffit, fascia, and eavestrough installationEvery project is backed by Vertex’s 10-year workmanship warranty — covering replacements and repairs alike — in addition to manufacturer material warranties.Fully Credentialed and Safety-CertifiedVertex Roofing & Exteriors Ltd. operates with full regulatory compliance and industry credentials . The company carries active WCB coverage (Account #7658821), comprehensive liability insurance, and a D-U-N-Snumber (#209051421). Shyti personally holds current certifications in Fall Protection (3M Safety Training, valid through December 2026) and Intermediate First Aid with CPR C & AED (St. Mark James Training, valid through February 2027).The company also maintains active certifications with roofing manufacturers including GAF, CertainTeed, IKO, Carlisle, and Firestone — ensuring warranty compliance on every installation.Why It Matters for Calgary HomeownersCalgary sits in one of North America’s most active hail corridors, with homeowners facing an average of five to ten significant hail events each year. The city’s roofing market is crowded, and homeowners often struggle to distinguish between companies that manage projects and the tradespeople who actually do the work.Vertex’s model is straightforward: when you hire Vertex, you work directly with Gazi Shyti — the same person who inspects, quotes, and oversees the installation. There is no middleman and no subcontracting chain. The person answering the phone is the person who has been installing roofs in Calgary since 2011.“A lot of the big roofing companies in Calgary are really project management operations — they sell the job, then hand it off to guys like me,” said Shyti. “With Vertex, the homeowner gets the tradesperson directly. No markup for the middleman, no communication gaps, and real accountability.”About Vertex Roofing & Exteriors Ltd.Vertex Roofing & Exteriors Ltd. is a Calgary-based roofing and exterior contracting company founded by Gazi Shyti, a tradesperson with over 15 years of hands-on experience in Alberta’s construction industry. Originally incorporated as G.S Construction Ltd. in 2018, the company rebranded to Vertex Roofing & Exteriors Ltd. in January 2026. Vertex serves residential and commercial clients across Calgary, Okotoks, Airdrie, Chestermere, Cochrane, and Bearspaw, offering roof replacement, hail damage repair, flat roofing, skylight services, and exterior work — all backed by a 10-year workmanship warranty.

