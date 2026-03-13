Blue Water Film Festival To Honor Jon Rose With Eco Hero Award

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Blue Water Film Festival (BWFF) is proud to announce that Jon Rose will receive the Eco Hero Award in recognition of his extraordinary humanitarian and environmental leadership.A former professional surfer and founder of Waves For Water, Rose has helped deliver clean water solutions to millions of people across 51 countries and has responded to more than 40 major disasters worldwide. Through his innovative, rapid-response model, Waves For Water has become one of the world’s most respected clean-water organizations.“I’m honored to receive the ‘Eco Hero Award’ from Greg Reitman and the Blue Water Institute. The fact that the awards show falls on World Water Day—a day dedicated to raising awareness for the billions still without access to safe water—makes it even more meaningful,” said Rose. “The mission of the Blue Water Institute aligns seamlessly with the work we’ve been doing through Waves For Water. For the last fifteen years, responding to crises and coming to the aid of those in need has been central to my life’s work. I’m excited to participate in the athlete panel and humbled to be recognized in this way.”In addition to receiving the Eco Hero Award, Rose will appear on the “Athletes for the Oceans” panel on Friday, March 20, 2026, at 12:00 PM at the La Jolla Riford Library. The panel will explore how elite athletes leverage their platforms, discipline, and global influence to advocate for ocean protection. From reducing plastic pollution and protecting marine habitats to engaging youth and inspiring sustainable lifestyle change, the discussion will highlight how sports and ocean advocacy intersect to drive awareness, policy, and measurable environmental impact.Now in its seventh year, the Blue Water Film Festival will take place March 19–22, 2026. Presented by the Blue Water Institute, the four-day festival will feature a compelling lineup of features, shorts, and animated films spotlighting powerful storytelling at the intersection of water, environment, innovation, and human impact.The Eco Hero Award will be presented by Academy Award-nominated actress Kathleen Quinlan and Festival Director Greg Reitman during the Blue Water Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 22 at UC San Diego Park & Market. The evening will open with a live performance by world-renowned Costa Rican artist Tito Oses and conclude with a special performance by Grammy Award-winning blues legend Taj Mahal. For more information and ticket details, visit the official Blue Water Film Festival website.ABOUT BLUE WATER FILM FESTIVALFounded in 2020, the Blue Water Film festival celebrates United Nations World Water Day, March 22. The Blue Water Film Festival takes place in San Diego, home to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. The theme of the Blue Water Film Festival is preservation of our Blue Planet, and its purpose is to encourage attendees to think broadly about how climate change affects planet Earth and deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance. Approximately 50% of all film selections are non-US productions, helping to fulfill the festival mission of promoting global cross-cultural understanding through film. BWI is an official 501(c)(3) non-profit. Learn more at bluewaterfilmfestival.org.ABOUT BLUE WATER INSTITUTEBlue Water Institute is a non-profit organization committed to the preservation of the planet. Blue Water Institute’s purpose is to promote water and ocean based solutions to our climate crisis and to foster the next generation of environmental filmmakers for industry change. The Institute is driven by its innovative environmental programs that discover and support environmental filmmakers from all over the world.

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