Hopfia Launches Autonomous AI Agent Platform to Revolutionize Private Market Due Diligence

Hopfia AI

Hopfia’s domain-specific AI agents transform weeks of manual due diligence into zero-error, structured intelligence in just one hour.

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hopfia AI (CEO Christopher Moon) today announced the global launch of Hopfia, an AI agent-driven due diligence (DD) intelligence platform. Designed for Private Equity firms, Asset Management firms, and M&A professionals, Hopfia moves beyond traditional checklist-based reviews to provide fully autonomous, full-coverage analysis of massive data rooms.While traditional DD often relies on human sampling due to physical constraints, Hopfia AI utilizes AI at scale to execute exhaustive verification across entire data rooms. By deploying specialized AI agents, the platform identifies hidden risks, logical inconsistencies, and potential issues frequently overlooked by manual reviews.“Due diligence is the critical process of uncovering hidden risks within an investment target,” said Christopher Moon, CEO of Hopfia AI. “The era of human limitations is over. By providing collaborative AI agents that enhance expert judgment, we are building a new infrastructure for investment intelligence that turns a daunting ocean of data into a sharp, strategic weapon.”Hopfia AI features over 16 domain-specific AI agents that can be customized to the internal principles and 'house rules' of any investment organization. These agents support the entire investment lifecycle. Notably, the platform reduces the time required for deep analysis from weeks to just one hour—representing a more than 20x increase in efficiency.For global investors, security is paramount. Hopfia AI ensures enterprise-grade protection through ISO certification, a 'No AI Training' policy, and fully encrypted, project-specific isolated vaults (ZDR) to maintain the highest level of data confidentiality.During its beta phase, users reported that the platform’s ability to pinpoint risks—even those mentioned only once or implicitly suggested in documents—provided a significant advantage in high-stakes negotiations.To experience the future of investment intelligence, visit www.hopfia.ai to learn more about our Free Pilot program.

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