Macao Union Medical Center organizes public health lecture, encouraging public to prioritize gastrointestinal health and shingles prevention and treatment

MACAU, March 12 - The Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) recently organized a public health lecture themed “Stomach discomfort? It may not be a small problem” and “Warning signs before the onset of shingles! An essential lesson for people over 50.” The lecture was conducted by specialists from the gastroenterology and dermatology departments.

The first half of the lecture was given by Dr. Tan Bei, an expert from the Peking Union Medical College Hospital stationed in Macao and chief physician of the gastroenterology department. She shared knowledge about Helicobacter pylori in a concise manner, detailing its common symptoms, transmission routes and treatment methods. The second half of the lecture was given by Dr. Su Fei, an attending physician of the dermatology department. Dr. Su centered on shingles, a condition that troubles many people. In plain language, he described its causes, risk factors, typical symptoms and common misconceptions, etc. He advised residents to take proactive measures to manage their health, thereby reducing discomfort and life disruptions caused by shingles.

During the Q&A session, participants enthusiastically raised questions about their own health or that of their family members, seeking clarification on various common medical myths. According to a participant, the rich content and practical knowledge presented in the lecture provided him with a new understanding of warning signs in the body that he had previously overlooked. As a result, he would adopt a more proactive approach to managing his health.

Aligning with the Macao SAR government’s principle to “improve medical services and prioritize prevention,” the Macao Union Medical Center will continue to organize health lectures on different themes to enhance Macao residents’ health literacy, elevate their awareness of chronic disease management and safeguard their health.