2026MIECF to Hold Themed Matching Sessions to Help Enterprises Expand Overseas and Explore Green Business Opportunities

MACAU, March 12 - In line with the theme of the 2026 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (hereinafter referred to as the “2026MIECF”), focusing on “Low‑carbon, Zero Waste Cities: Embarking on a Global Collaboration”, four themed matching sessions will be held during the exhibition period to provide an efficient business matching platform for domestic and overseas enterprises and institutions. These sessions aim to promote environmental technologies, green investment, and market co-operation, assisting Macao enterprises in “going global” and exploring new green business opportunities. Technology systems will also be introduced on site to enhance matching efficiency and assist enterprises in their transformation and exploration of new green business opportunities.

Themed matching sessions conducted with technology for enhanced results

To address the practical needs of enterprises for overseas expansion and cross-border co-operation, while leveraging the advantages of the “Macao + Hengqin” positioning, four themed matching sessions have been arranged, namely the New Energy Global Matching Session, the Macao-Hengqin Public Institutions Environmental Matching Session, the Environmental Protection Technology Matching Session and the Green Building Matching Session.

This year, all matching sessions will be held at the Green Synergy Hub and will introduce technology-driven services and systems such as matching technology, electronic check-ins, and intelligent real-time translation glasses to improve matching efficiency and enhance the overall on-site experience. The sessions will include Fortune Global 500 energy giants, leading mainland Chinese environmental enterprises, environmental organisations from Portuguese-speaking countries, top-tier tech companies, and premier brand exhibitors from various countries and regions, providing participants with high-quality business negotiation opportunities.

Traders interested in participating in the Green Matching are welcome to scan the attached QR code or log on to https://www.macaomiecf.com/miecf2026/event/green_matching to pre-register and submit their matching demand and co-operation intention.

Attracting investment through exhibitions: propelling green co-operation and enterprise settlement

The MIECF will offer a “one-stop service for investors” on-site and promote the “Scheme for Supporting the Development of Macao First-Store Economy”, among other investment promotion initiatives. These efforts aim to encourage more high-quality brands in the environmental industry to establish a presence in Macao and reinforce the two-way linkage between exhibitions and investment promotion, thus improving the effectiveness of “investment promotion through exhibitions”.

Additionally, the host has arranged multi-venue events in Macao and Hengqin, to further strengthen the two regions’ collaborative development in areas such as conventions and exhibitions, industry and innovation.

Hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, the 2026MIECF will take place from 26 to 28 March (Thursday to Saturday) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, providing a display and co-operation platform for green, innovative technologies and projects. For more information, please visit our official website: http://www.macaomiecf.com or call (853) 8798 9675. You can also follow our official WeChat account: “MIECF”.