【Tourism + Gastronomy + Innovation】“2026 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” will grandly commence on 20 March

MACAU, March 12 - The “2026 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” (referred to as the “Fest”), organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), will be staged for ten days from 20 to 29 March. The Fest will bring together close to 40 UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy from around the world. The event consists of five major highlights with a new community venue for the first time. Igniting the synergy of “tourism + gastronomy”, the Fest will unleash Macao’s strengths as a platform and its vibrant dynamic as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, reinforcing the city’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure. Creative Cities of Gastronomy from worldwide will be offered a facilitative platform for innovative preservation of gastronomic culture as well as exchange and learning, as all march towards the goals in the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

MGTO held a press conference to unveil the event program today (12 March). MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Deputy Directors Cheng Wai Tong and Jennifer Si Tou, Coordinator for Culinary Arts Management Programme at Macao University of Tourism, Yen Nee Christy Ng, representatives of partnering entities and venue-support entities attended the press conference among others.

Director Senna Fernandes highlighted in her remarks that UNESCO’s designation of Macao as a Creative City of Gastronomy in 2017 has bestowed recognition upon Macao’s unique gastronomic culture shaped by a confluence of Eastern and Western influences. MGTO keeps steering forward preservation and innovation of Macao’s culinary culture through a diversity of initiatives. The Fest features culinary showcase, colorful delicacies, academic exploration and insightful exchange on gastronomic preservation. Carrying on the rewarding experience from last two years, this year’s Fest will expand in scale and debut new highlights, presenting Macao’s unique appeal as a Creative City of Gastronomy while sharing the taste of Macao’s story with participants from across the globe.

Nearly 40 Creative Cities of Gastronomy from worldwide in Macao set new record

The “2026 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” will kick off on 20 March. To date, the number of participating cities has surpassed those of the last two editions. Close to 40 UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy from across six continents, including eight new Creative Cities of Gastronomy designated in 2025, will join the Fest. Along with ten Creative Cities from other fields, the participating cities will make a remarkable lineup at the event this year.

New community venue on Rua de Cantão and Rua de Xangai stimulates community economy at ZAPE

Roman Amphitheatre Square and Legend Boulevard of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf at ZAPE is chosen as the main venue of the Fest once again. Meanwhile, the new community venue will be set in the vicinity of Rua de Cantão and Rua de Xangai in the same district, with the hope that the mega event will deliver a synergistic effect through both venues to raise the profile of ZAPE district and energize the community economy.

Five major highlights present diverse tastes from worldwide

With an enhanced program, the Fest will bring five major highlights namely the “International Gastronomy Promenade”, “City of Gastronomy Showcase” and “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao”, as well as two new debuts — the “World Wines Lounge” and “Global Goodies Market”, showcasing a world of colorful gastronomic cultures from different Creative Cities of Gastronomy as well as Macao’s fascinating food scene woven with the destination appeal, to enrich visitors’ experience.

Presenting a global feast of special delicacies from 22 Creative Cities of Gastronomy, the International Gastronomy Promenade will encompass a total of 100 food booths, including 28 booths by Chinese mainland cities (Chengdu, Shunde, Yangzhou, Huai’an, Chaozhou and Quanzhou), 32 booths by overseas cities from South and North America, Africa and Asia, as well as 40 booths by Macao. There will be a wondrous palette of unique flavors from different parts of the world. About 800 dining seats will be provided in catering zones at the Promenade, along with a game zone and stage performances to spark greater joy and festive vibes.

Chefs from 25 Creative Cities of Gastronomy will share culinary skills and culture in 53 wonderful sessions of City of Gastronomy Showcase. Among them, two young chefs working in Macao and one South-African chef, who were chosen to participate in the Young Chefs Programme as an initiative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, will join hands to demonstrate the new generation’s culinary creativity. Residents and visitors can also savor wonderful flavors from different cities at sampling sessions on site.

The International Gastronomy Forum, Macao is scheduled at the Convention and Exhibition Centre of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf on 23 March. Under the theme of “Creative Fusion: Reimagining Gastronomy Beyond the Plate”, participants will explore how to advance Creative Cities’ development through collaboration between gastronomy and other fields, and to create a new force of connection between daily life and sustainable development by weaving together stories, experience and creativity. The Forum will feature three keynote sessions and three breakout sessions. Representatives of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network and FAO, top-notch international content creators, culinary and academic professionals will share insightful perspectives, set to inspire industry and urban development in the future.

The World Wines Lounge and Global Goodies Market will debut as brand new highlights. Held at the main venue, the World Wines Lounge will gather wine companies from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Australia and France to present a variety of liquor products including grape wine, beer, whiskey and spirit. Visitors can embark upon a diverse wine journey. Through a blend of wine and gourmet across the fields, the Lounge will partner with food booths nearby to let participants explore the taste of wine set off by delicacies.

The Global Goodies Market will take place at the community venue. Comprising 40 booths in total, the Market will showcase gastronomic and related products from 16 Creative Cities of Gastronomy including Macao, as well as five Creative Cities in other fields. The products include packaged food, distinctive sauces, food souvenirs, utensils and kitchenware among others, for locals and visitors to bring home the unique flavors from worldwide. There will also be special booths themed after Macao Classic Brands and coffee, besides the beverage art showcase and interactive performances, to add new color to the kaleidoscope of experiences.

Variety of attractive offers for consumers

A range of special offers and experience activities will be launched during the Fest, such as instant-discount red packets for e-payment consumption and lucky draw, themed games at the main venue and free coffee experience at the community venue, while businesses at ZAPE will present time-limited special offers together, to enrich the palate-tempting journey of residents and visitors.

Online-offline promotional campaign unfolds progressively

MGTO has rolled out a wide online-offline promotional campaign for “2026 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” in Macao and various visitor markets near and far, through local mainstream media as well as bus exterior, outdoor and lightbox advertisements. For e-marketing, MGTO is promoting the event on its official platforms on social media. Domestic and overseas KOLs are commissioned to spotlight the event via graphic, written and video posts, while collaborative promotions are rolled out with Amap, Hong Kong media and online platforms, to widen the Fest’s visibility and attract visitors to Macao for a wonderful experience of “tourism + gastronomy”, as part of the endeavor to tap into diverse visitor markets.

Interdepartmental coordination ensures event smoothness

The “2026 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” is organized by MGTO with the great support of different entities concerned. The Office has convened work meetings recently with different governmental entities and community associations to discuss event arrangements, implementation measures and related logistics, ensuring smoothness of the entire program.

For the event program and latest information, please visit the themed website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/zh-hant/article/events/gastronomy-fest-2026.