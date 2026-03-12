IAM organises tree planting activity on Arbor Day to advocate loving, growing, and caring for greenery

MACAU, March 12 - To support China’s Arbor Day on 12 March, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) organised a tree planting activity at South Shore Waterfront Green Promenade. During the activity, distinguished guests, including Wong Sio Chak, Secretary for Administration and Justice, Chang Cheong, Chief of Office of the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Chao Wai Ieng, Chairman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM, and Hui Lok Man, Chairwoman of the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM, joined hands with nearly 60 teachers and students from schools to plant saplings to beautify the coastal landscape of Macao, advocating the concept of “loving, growing, and caring for greenery”.

The tree planting activity was held on 12 March morning. After listening to the tree care personnel’s introduction about the species of the trees to be planted, the guests, teachers, and students worked together and planted approximately 20 saplings with tools and water. The saplings planted this time are all “golden shower” (Cassia fistula), whose flowers bloom in early summer, forming cascading clusters of bright yellow flowers that resemble a vibrant and eye-catching floral waterfall. In the breeze, the delicate petals create a rain of gold, hence the name. The tree, also known as Indian laburnum, is a deciduous tree belonging to the genus Cassia in the sub-family Caesalpinioideae, and is commonly used as a street tree and ornamental plant in gardens.

The tree planting activity is also one of the highlights of the annual Macao Green Week. This year’s Green Week takes place for nine consecutive days from 7 to 15 March, offering more than 40 nature-themed activities, through which IAM hopes to raise public awareness of natural and ecological conservation and jointly promote the increase in and improvement of urban green spaces.