Women Leaders to Gather in Marina del Rey for Strategic St. Patrick’s Day Business Brunch During Women’s History Month

Get ready for the St. Patrick’s Day Business Brunch with Dr. Tina D. Lewis Nadine Zeinoun is a speaker at the St Patrick's Day Brunch Violet Hobokela is a speaker at the St Patrick's Day Brunch Dr Tina D Lewis is hosting the St Patrick's Day Business Brunch Founded by Dr. Tina D. Lewis, Global Women Speakers continues to build spaces where women entrepreneurs, founders, and professionals gain visibility while strengthening revenue generation, business acumen, leadership presence across industries.

Women leaders from California, Washington, and Canada gather March 15 in Marina del Rey for a Global Women Speakers brunch celebrating Women’s History Month.

We intentionally built this room for women who are ready to expand their influence, strengthen strategies, have conversations that convert and generate revenue in real time” — Dr Tina D. Lewis

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, and business owners from across Southern California as well as Washington and Canada are expected to gather waterfront on Sunday, March 15, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Courtyard by Marriott, Marina del Rey for a business brunch hosted by Global Women Speakers during Women’s History Month.The event, titled the St. Patrick’s Day Business Brunch , is designed as a curated revenue, leadership and business gathering where women can expand professional relationships, exchange ideas, engage in conversations that convert and explore strategic collaborations in an intimate waterfront setting.Founded by Dr. Tina D. Lewis , Global Women Speakers continues to build spaces where women entrepreneurs, founders, and professionals gain visibility while strengthening revenue generation, business acumen, leadership presence across industries.Organizers say the brunch was created to address a growing need for intentional business environments where direct access, trusted conversations, and strategic introductions happen organically.The audience will be equipped and empowered by dynamic speaker presentations and powerhouse panelists: Violet Hobokela, Nadine Zeinoun, Dr. Diane Eunice, Dr. Myrrie Hayes, Dr. Cozette White, and Diane Strand of JDS Studio. The afternoon experience will include leadership dialogue, networking opportunities, media visibility moments, and a formal brunch in the marina.Featured guests and speakers represent business, media, entrepreneurship, community leadership and global expansion with discussions centered on growth, visibility, and creating new opportunities through aligned relationships.The event also serves as a live lead-in to broader Global Women Speakers programming scheduled later this month, their historic international 72- hour non-stop virtual summit culminating Women's History Month, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to elevating women’s voices locally and globally.Attendance remains limited to preserve the quality of engagement and direct access among participants.Event Information:Where: Courtyard by Marriott Marina del ReyDate: Sunday, March 15thTime:12 PM – 4 PMHosted by Global Women SpeakersFor more information about Global Women Speakers and their curated rooms and global opportunities,CALL: +1(310)917.1067EMAIL: admin@GlobalWomenSpeakers.com Submit intake form here: GlobalWomenSpeakers.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.