Green Tyre Summit on 30-31 March Focuses on End-of-Life Tyre Recycling and Circular Materials

Green Tyre Summit - Bangkok

BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growing challenge of end-of-life tyre (ELT) management and the transition toward a circular tyre economy will take centre stage at the Green Tyre Summit, taking place 30–31 March 2026. The event will bring together tyre manufacturers, recycling companies, policymakers and technology providers to examine solutions for tyre recycling, ELT recovery, pyrolysis technology and circular rubber supply chains across the Asia-Pacific region.As tyre consumption continues to grow alongside global vehicle demand, millions of tyres reach end-of-life annually. Many of these tyres still end up in landfills or are incinerated, creating environmental and waste-management challenges. Industry stakeholders are therefore increasingly exploring technologies and policy frameworks that can support sustainable tyre recycling and circular materials recovery.Against this backdrop, the Green Tyre Summit will provide a platform for industry leaders to discuss strategies that reduce tyre waste while transforming discarded tyres into valuable industrial resources.A key focus of the conference will be the development of circular economy systems for tyres, which emphasise material recovery, product lifecycle extension and sustainable rubber supply chains. Discussions will examine how governments and industry stakeholders across the Asia-Pacific region are developing regulatory frameworks and recycling programmes to address rising ELT volumes.Countries including China, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and India have begun implementing policies designed to strengthen tyre recycling infrastructure and encourage investment in waste recovery technologies. Among the approaches being explored are Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) systems , which require tyre manufacturers and importers to contribute to the collection and recycling of end-of-life tyres.Technological innovation will also be central to the discussions. Recycling technologies have evolved rapidly in recent years, enabling more efficient recovery of materials from used tyres. Among the technologies being examined at the summit are RF plasma pyrolysis, improved mechanical shredding systems and the use of artificial intelligence in sorting technologies that enhance the quality and consistency of recycled materials.One area of growing interest within the tyre industry is recovered carbon black (rCB). This material, produced through tyre pyrolysis and recycling processes, is increasingly being considered as a sustainable alternative to virgin carbon black used in rubber manufacturing. By recovering carbon materials from used tyres, manufacturers may be able to reduce reliance on fossil-based inputs while lowering the carbon footprint of tyre production.In addition to material recovery, the conference will explore new markets for tyre-derived fuels, recycled rubber products and sustainable materials derived from end-of-life tyres. Across the region, companies are investing in technologies that convert tyre waste into usable industrial inputs for sectors such as construction, chemicals and energy.Several companies operating in the recycling and rubber industries will present case studies demonstrating how tyre recycling technologies can create both environmental and economic value. Industry participants including Tyrecycle, Greenenergy, Eco Infinic are among those contributing perspectives on integrated recycling operations and circular tyre supply chains.Another area of focus will be retreading technologies, which extend the lifespan of tyres by replacing worn treads while retaining the original casing. Retreading has long been used in commercial vehicle fleets, and advances in materials science and manufacturing processes are enabling improved performance and durability. By extending tyre lifecycles, retreading can significantly reduce waste generation and lower the environmental footprint of tyre usage.Regional perspectives will form an important part of the summit programme. Experts from across Asia-Pacific markets will provide insights into the regulatory landscape, recycling infrastructure and market developments shaping tyre sustainability initiatives. These discussions aim to highlight both the challenges and opportunities associated with building scalable ELT recycling systems across diverse national contexts.Panel discussions scheduled throughout the event will bring together representatives from tyre manufacturers, recyclers, technology providers and sustainability organisations. These sessions will address the commercial viability of recycling technologies, the role of policy frameworks in supporting circular economy systems and the importance of cross-industry collaboration in developing sustainable tyre value chains.Looking ahead, industry participants will also examine the outlook for sustainable tyres and natural rubber production toward 2030. The tyre sector is increasingly exploring bio-based additives, improved rubber compounding methods and sustainable sourcing standards aimed at reducing the environmental impact of tyre manufacturing.The conference will consider how tyre producers and natural rubber suppliers can collaborate to ensure that sustainability goals are aligned across the supply chain while maintaining reliable material supply. By convening stakeholders from across the tyre lifecycle—from raw-material suppliers and tyre manufacturers to recyclers, policymakers and technology developers—the Green Tyre Summit seeks to support industry dialogue on closing the loop for tyre materials and building a more resilient circular economy for the rubber sector.As regulatory pressures and sustainability commitments continue to reshape industrial supply chains worldwide, tyre recycling and circular material recovery are becoming increasingly important priorities for manufacturers and policymakers alike. The Green Tyre Summit will be held on 30–31 March 2026, bringing together participants from across the Asia-Pacific tyre and rubber industries to discuss practical solutions for advancing sustainable tyre management and circular rubber value chains.More information about the event is available at: https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=260104&pu=312391 For enquiries regarding the summit, contact Hafizah at Email: hafizah@cmtsp.com.sg Phone: +65 6817 5744 | +65 8971 3545

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.