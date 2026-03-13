PitPat Launches 'Sports Club 39: Pedal to Win!' Online Cycling Event to Ignite Global Team Competition

DeerRun DeerRun

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a global leader in online sports competitions, PitPat has consistently focused on breaking traditional fitness boundaries through digital innovation and structured event systems. With the rapid integration of smart fitness equipment and digital platforms, more athletes and fitness enthusiasts are now participating in global competitions through online events. Leveraging real-time data systems and an open, competitive ecosystem, PitPat has built a fair, interactive, and highly motivating digital sports environment for users worldwide. On the platform, activities such as running and cycling can now be transformed into real-time competitions that connect athletes across regions.Against this backdrop, PitPat has officially launched its new team cycling event, “Sports Club 39: Pedal to Win!” The competition is designed to combine teamwork with endurance challenges, allowing cycling enthusiasts to experience both collaboration and competition during their everyday training.In the Sports Club 39: Pedal to Win! Teams compete based on their total accumulated cycling distance over the event period. Rankings are calculated from the combined mileage of all team members, and the leaderboard is continuously updated via PitPat’s real-time data tracking system. This allows participants to monitor their team’s performance at any time and compare it with other teams worldwide.The event features a dual reward system of cash prizes and points. The top ten teams will receive monetary rewards: the champion team $30, the second-place team $20, and the third-place team $15. Additional prize money will also be distributed among the remaining teams in the top ten. To encourage broader participation, teams ranked 11th to 15th will receive 1,000 points per member, while teams ranked 16th to 20th will receive 500 points per member. Prize distribution is based on each member’s contribution to the team’s total mileage, reinforcing the importance of teamwork and ensuring every ride directly contributes to the final result.Kevin Zhang, Founder of PitPat, commented on the launch of the event:“Digital sports are transforming the way people engage with fitness. Through online competitions, sports are no longer limited to a single city or venue—they can connect enthusiasts worldwide. By launching team-based events such as Pedal to Win!, we aim to bring the energy of teamwork and competition into everyday training. Looking ahead, PitPat will continue exploring innovative event formats and combining technology with competition systems to make sports more open, engaging, and inspiring for users worldwide.”To make participation easier and more accessible, the PitPat platform supports connectivity with smart fitness equipment, including DeerRun and SupeRun devices. When users train at home with smart cycling or running equipment, their workout data can automatically sync to the PitPat platform, enabling them to participate in online competitions and view real-time leaderboards. This integration between equipment and platform is redefining the traditional home fitness experience. Instead of training alone, users can compete with athletes from different countries and regions within a global competition ecosystem, turning every workout into a real competitive experience.One of the greatest advantages of online competitions is their ability to eliminate geographical limitations. In the past, participating in an official race often required traveling to a specific city or course. Today, by combining digital platforms with smart equipment, online competitions allow users around the world to participate in the same event from virtually anywhere. Whether cycling at home, in the gym, or outdoors, participants can sync their workout data to the platform and instantly join the competition. This global accessibility significantly lowers the barrier to entry while allowing more people to enjoy the excitement of competitive sports.Another key advantage lies in real-time data and transparent ranking systems. Through cloud-based technology and continuous data tracking, PitPat keeps leaderboards updated in real time. Participants can view team rankings and performance changes while riding, creating a dynamic and highly engaging competitive atmosphere. This real-time feedback helps athletes see how each training session contributes to their team’s overall success.In addition, online competitions provide a more flexible and sustainable way to participate in sports. Unlike traditional races that must be completed in a single session, online events often allow users to participate multiple times during the event period, gradually accumulating mileage to improve their ranking. This model better aligns with modern lifestyles, enabling participants to integrate competition into their daily routines while building long-term fitness habits.As smart fitness equipment and digital competition platforms continue to evolve, online sports events are becoming an increasingly important trend in the global fitness industry. By launching innovative competitions like Sports Club 39: Pedal to Win!, PitPat is not only providing athletes with richer competitive experiences but also helping drive the continued growth of the digital sports ecosystem.About PitPatPitPat is a leading global online competition platform dedicated to building an open, fair, and motivating sports ecosystem through digital technology and real-time data systems. The platform supports multiple activities, such as running and cycling. It integrates seamlessly with smart fitness equipment, allowing users worldwide to participate in online competitions, climb leaderboards, and earn rewards anytime. Through continuous innovation in event design and interactive experiences, PitPat is helping reshape digital sports—breaking the limits of time and location while creating a more engaging, connected, and sustainable way for people around the world to stay active.

