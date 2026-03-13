The IIB Announces Deutsche Bank’s Chief Risk Officer of the Americas Jonathan Hummel as Co-Vice Chair of the Board

Pictured (left to right): Jonathan Hummel, Chief Risk Officer of the Americas, Deutsche Bank; Beth Zorc, CEO, Institute of International Bankers; and Richard Haworth, CEO of Barclays Americas and Chair of the IIB Board

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of International Bankers (IIB) announced today that Deutsche Bank’s Chief Risk Officer of the Americas, Jonathan Hummel, will serve as Co-Vice Chair of the IIB’s Board of Directors.Appointed during the IIB’s Annual General Meeting, held in conjunction with the IIB’s Annual Washington Conference, Hummel brings more than two decades of experience in global risk management and financial markets, including senior leadership roles at Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.Alongside his fellow Co-Vice Chair Tony Dunne, US Country Manager of the Bank of Ireland, Hummel will work with Board Chair Richard Haworth, CEO of Barclays Americas, and the IIB Board to guide the organization’s strategic priorities and engagement on key policy issues affecting internationally headquartered financial institutions operating in the United States.“We are pleased to welcome Jonathan as Co-Vice Chair of the IIB Board,” said Richard Haworth, Chair of the IIB Board and CEO of Barclays Americas. “Jonathan brings deep industry expertise and a strong commitment to the mission of the IIB. His leadership and perspective will be invaluable as we continue to advocate for policies that support a strong and competitive international banking presence in the U.S. and the vital role our members play in driving economic growth across the United States.”“Internationally headquartered banks make significant and meaningful contributions to the U.S. economy, and the IIB provides a valuable forum for engagement on shared issues,” said Hummel. “I’m honored to serve as Co Vice Chair and to work with Richard, the Board, and IIB leadership in support of the organization’s mission and its members.”###The Institute of International Bankers (IIB) represents the U.S. operations of internationally headquartered financial institutions from more than 35 countries around the world. The membership consists of international banks that operate branches, agencies, bank subsidiaries, and broker-dealer subsidiaries in the United States. The IIB works to ensure a level playing field for these institutions, which supported $5.4 trillion in foreign direct investment by underwriting more than 70% of debt issuance in the United States by internationally headquartered companies over the last four years. These institutions also underwrote more than 40% of U.S. financing raised since 2020 and comprise the majority of U.S. primary dealers.

