EVONOMY Energy Bolsters Energy Portfolio with Tier 1 Solar Panels from SunPro Power

By combining EVONOMY Energy’s expertise in system architecture with SunPro Power’s Tier 1 manufacturing, we're providing the industry with the technology and assets needed for true energy independence” — Hellen Wang, General Manager of SunPro Power

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SunPro Power — a BloombergNEF Tier 1 ranked manufacturer of high-efficiency solar panels, and EVONOMY Energy — a leader in architecting sustainable power generation, distribution, and energy storage systems, today announced a strategic partnership designating EVONOMY Energy as an official resale partner for SunPro Power’s high-performance panel technology in the United States.DRIVING SUSTAINABLE GENERATION THROUGH ADVANCED SOLAR PANEL TECHNOLOGY"Our partnership with EVONOMY Energy marks a significant step in bringing SunPro Power’s advanced solar technology to more customers across the U.S.," said Hellen Wang, General Manager of SunPro Power. "By combining EVONOMY Energy’s expertise in system architecture with SunPro Power’s Tier 1 manufacturing, we're providing the industry with the technology and assets needed for true energy independence. We look forward to empowering homeowners and businesses with sustainable solutions that offer lasting financial and environmental benefits.""EVONOMY Energy is pleased to integrate SunPro Power’s solar panels into our design portfolio," said Anthony R. Giesey, Chief Executive Officer at EVONOMY Energy. "SunPro Power is recognized globally for their manufacturing excellence and innovation in N-Type panel technology. By securing this agreement, we are ensuring our clients have access to some of the most reliable and high-output solar panels on the market today."ABOUT EVONOMY GROUP EVONOMY Group is composed of independent brands providing Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which clients spend obtaining data & identifying solutions that meet their needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth. The EVONOMY Energy Brand focuses on architecting sustainable power generation, distribution, and energy storage for three core markets: Commercial & Industrial (C&I), Residential & Consumer (R&C), and Datacenter.ABOUT SUNPRO POWERSunPro Power is a premier global Tier 1 PV module manufacturer, a distinction held on the Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) list since 2022. Specializing in the development of high-efficiency solar cells and integrated system solutions, SunPro Power maintains a robust international manufacturing and distribution footprint with an annual capacity exceeding 5GW. The company is a leader in next-generation N-type technologies, including TOPCon, HJT, and BC. With products certified by TÜV, UL, CE, and IEC, SunPro Power serves professional installers and EPC firms in over 110 countries, delivering energy independence and long-term asset value through world-class engineering.Learn more about SunPro Power at www.sunpropower.com

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