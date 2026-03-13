Psychological Thriller Starring Simone Ashley, Austin Stowell, & Suraj Sharma; a marquee film at Cinequest Film Festival

Psychological Thriller Starring Simone Ashley, Austin Stowell, and Suraj Sharma, a marquee film at Cinequest Film Festival

It's been such a journey, bringing this intensely personal story to life. I'm honored to be able to share the hard work of my talented cast and crew with audiences at such an incredible festival." — Jennifer E. Montgomery

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THIS TEMPTING MADNESS will have its North American premiere as a marquee film at Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival in Silicon Valley – voted the best film festival by USA Today readers.

The intense psychological thriller stars Simone Ashley (BRIDGERTON) as Mia, taking the audience on a mind bending ride as she works to regain memory of how she landed in a coma with her husband missing.

Inspired by a true story, the debut feature by Jennifer E. Montgomery is being hailed as a subversive take on domestic strife, memory, and the stories we tell ourselves to survive.

Early reviews from the festival celebrate Simone Ashley’s transformative performance as “fierce and moving”.

The film is an immersive journey inside a fractured mind that leaves audiences questioning their own perception of reality until the final frame.

“It’s been such a long journey, bringing this intensely personal story to life” says Montgomery. “I’m so honored to be able to share the hard work of my very talented cast and crew with audiences at such an incredible festival.”

THIS TEMPTING MADNESS is a Smoke Jumper Films / Mango Monster production in association with Catchlight Studios. Produced by Andrew M. Davis from Smoke Jumper alongside William Day Frank.

SCREENING DETAILS

Festival: Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival

Sat Mar 14 at 7:10 PM (with post-film Q&A)

Tue Mar 17 at 9:55 PM,

Location: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Mountain View, California

Tickets: Available at cinequest.org

Details: thistemptingmadness.com

ABOUT SMOKE JUMPER FILMS

Smoke Jumper Films is the creative synthesis of Jennifer E. Montgomery and Andrew M. Davis. Named for the elite wildland firefighters who parachute into remote terrain to contain what others can’t reach, the company is built on a simple ethos: run toward the fire. Smoke Jumper develops film and television projects that confront complexity rather than avoid it, embracing emotional risk, psychological nuance, and the belief that storytelling can transform the uncomfortable into something vital and enduring.

Legal Disclaimer:

