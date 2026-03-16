She Didn’t Wait to Feel Ready: Avery Crumrine Launches Intention Into Action

Avery Crumrine launches new book, "Intention Into Action."

Author and philanthropist Avery Crumrine shares why meaningful impact begins when intention becomes action.

Nothing in my life changed when I waited. Things only moved when I acted, even when I felt unsure, unfinished, or unqualified.” — Avery Crumrine

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Written by Karen Hall, Publicist, Publisher, Producer and CEO Momentum Media™Just days after launching her new book Intention Into Action, Avery Crumrine is bringing wider attention to the philosophy that has shaped her work and leadership.As she reflects, “Nothing in my life changed when I waited. Things only moved when I acted, even when I felt unsure, unfinished, or unqualified.”Leadership rarely begins with certainty. More often, it begins when someone decides to start.That principle sits at the center of Crumrine’s book, Intention Into Action, which explores the moment an idea moves beyond intention and becomes something a person chooses to pursue, even before motivation or confidence fully arrive.Her work reflects the same philosophy. Meaningful progress happens when people decide to move forward rather than wait.As Crumrine says, “Intention doesn’t matter until you act on it.”Crumrine has applied that philosophy across several initiatives. She has organized entrepreneur fairs designed to connect builders and innovators. Through her work with the "Do The Thing" movement, she has collaborated on media projects through podcast editing, branding, and creative messaging where she has amplified conversations around entrepreneurship, personal growth, and taking action on ideas.These experiences reinforced a leadership lesson that continues to guide her work. Meaningful impact happens when empathy is paired with execution.One of the initiatives that reflects this mindset grew out of her involvement with Women in Business at San Diego State University, a student-led fundraising effort supporting pediatric care at Rady Children’s Hospital.Each year the hospital highlights a child whose story demonstrates how community support changes lives. Hearing those stories shaped how Crumrine approached leadership and service.“When you realize that what you’re doing can directly help someone’s life, asking people to support the cause becomes easier,” she explains.For Crumrine, finance and philanthropy are not separate paths. They are complementary tools for creating sustainable change.Through direct outreach and relationship building, Crumrine personally generated more than $6,000 in contributions, contributing to a broader effort that raised more than $15,000 for life-saving treatment and care at Rady Children’s Hospital.Rady Children’s Hospital is the region’s only designated pediatric trauma center, serving children and families across Southern California.Each year the hospital highlights a child whose story demonstrates how community support changes lives. Hearing those stories shaped how Crumrine approached leadership and service.Fundraising required storytelling, relationship-building, and persistence. These skills mirror the demands of modern leadership. Each conversation became an invitation for others to participate in something larger than themselves.Her philosophy about fundraising reflects a principle she returns to often. The worst outcome of asking is hearing “no,” but not asking at all means losing the chance to help someone who truly needs it.Crumrine’s leadership style also reflects an emphasis on awareness and empathy.During an outdoor educational program, she stepped into a role that required listening carefully, delegating responsibilities, and paying attention to what each person could realistically handle.The experience strengthened her understanding that leadership often means recognizing where people are and helping them move forward.Her sense of empathy as an entrepreneur started early. As a child selling Girl Scout cookies, Crumrine learned that success was less about pushing for sales and more about connecting with people and following through on commitments. By focusing on perseverance and relationships, she eventually sold more than 1,000 boxes that season.These lessons later influenced the ideas behind Intention Into Action, which Crumrine wrote while still building, learning, and navigating new opportunities. Rather than writing from hindsight, she chose to explore the lessons that come from taking action in real time.Drawing from personal experience, Crumrine explores how action builds confidence, how momentum grows through participation, and why clarity often comes from doing rather than waiting.The release of Intention Into Action marks Crumrine’s debut as an author, but the ideas behind it extend far beyond a single book.Her work reflects a mindset grounded in execution and follow-through. These qualities turn meaningful ideas into real-world impact.In the end, the message is simple.Progress rarely begins with certainty.It begins when someone decides to act.About Avery Crumrine:Avery Brenna Crumrine is a writer, speaker, and student based in San Diego, California. She is currently studying finance and has been involved in entrepreneurship and nonprofit work from a young age. Avery grew up around people who build things, which shaped how she thinks about responsibility, follow through, and action. Avery has spoken at events on rejection, confidence, and showing up before you feel ready.Intention Into Action is her first book. It reflects how she approaches life and work: learning by doing, staying engaged when momentum fades, and choosing movement over waiting. She wrote this book in the middle of it, while still learning, building, and choosing to move. To get a copy of Intention Into Action, visit https://a.co/d/0fZOhenj About Karen Hall:Karen Hall is an international keynote speaker and emotional intelligence leadership coach known as The Queen of Empathy™. A humorous motivational speaker, she delivers transformative talks and workshops that help leaders build trust, strengthen resilience, and regulate their nervous system.A publicist, producer, and publisher with Momentum Media™, Karen amplifies purpose-driven voices worldwide and serves as Executive Producer and Managing Director of the Global Women’s Journal and Latin Journal with the Los Angeles Tribune.A bestselling author with more than four decades of experience in publishing and leadership development, she is a podcast host in the top 2.5% globally with The Hero Within™ and The Empathy Advantage™ podcasts, along with the comedy show Unstoppable AF — AND FUNNY!, featuring conversations that blend humor, resilience, and meaningful impact. Learn more at https://karenhallcoaching.com Media Contact InformationKaren Hallkarenhallcoaching@gmail.com

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