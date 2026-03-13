Indiana Signs Statewide School Phone Ban Affecting More Than 1 Million Students

Health Experts say Indiana School Phone Ban is a Step Toward Preventing Chronic Disease in Youth

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indiana Governor Mike Braun has signed Senate Bill 78 into law, advancing a statewide prohibition on personal electronic devices during the school day. Under the new requirements, school districts must adopt policies barring students from using or possessing personal wireless communication devices, including cellphones, smart watches, tablets, and other personal electronics, throughout school hours beginning with the 2026–27 school year. Districts must formalize and notify families of their plans by July 1, 2026.

The policy will affect more than one million students in Indiana’s public schools, helping create school environments that support healthier daily rhythms during the hours when children spend much of their waking time. While the legislation addresses classroom distraction, health experts say its impact may extend much further, including the prevention of chronic disease.

Scientific evidence increasingly links excessive screen exposure in children and adolescents with biological pathways associated with chronic disease. Prolonged screen engagement can disrupt sleep, dysregulate stress hormones, and contribute to metabolic changes and chronic inflammation, factors that are associated with early development of obesity, insulin resistance, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic conditions.

Researchers also note that dopamine-driven digital stimulation may interfere with developing brain systems that regulate stress, impulse control, and sleep — disruptions that can contribute to chronic sleep deprivation, sustained stress activation, and emerging cardiometabolic risks in adolescents.

By creating phone-free school days, policymakers are beginning to address one of the environmental factors shaping children’s long-term health.

“Chronic disease doesn’t suddenly appear in adulthood; the biological pathways often begin developing in childhood and are largely preventable,” said Kelly McKenna, CEO of End Chronic Disease. “When we reduce constant screen exposure and support healthier daily patterns for students, we’re helping to protect sleep, reduce chronic stress activation, and support students’ biological resilience and long-term health.”

Indiana joins a growing national movement to create healthier learning environments. According to national policy trackers, at least 31 states and the District of Columbia now require schools to ban or restrict student cell phone use during the school day. Health experts increasingly view these policies as part of a broader strategy to improve youth well-being and reduce environmental drivers of chronic disease risk.

By limiting access to personal devices during the school day, Indiana’s policy supports several factors that contribute to long-term health, including:

-Reducing prolonged screen exposure linked to metabolic and inflammatory stress responses

-Supporting healthier sleep patterns by decreasing constant digital stimulation

-Lowering chronic stress activation associated with continuous digital engagement

-Encouraging real-world interaction and healthier behavioral habits among students

Together, these environmental changes may help support both immediate well-being and long-term disease prevention.

Senate Bill 78 provides reasonable exceptions for students who rely on devices to monitor medical conditions or access language translation and other educational accommodations as part of an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or 504 plan. District leaders retain flexibility in designing implementation strategies, such as using existing storage options to help students keep devices inaccessible during school hours.

Senate Bill 78 mandates that Indiana school districts prohibit students from using or possessing personal wireless communication devices during school hours. The law requires schools to adopt policies by July 1, 2026, and allows exceptions for medical and specific educational needs. The ban applies to cellphones, tablets, laptops, gaming devices, smart watches, and other connected electronics.

About End Chronic Disease

End Chronic Disease is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing chronic illness by addressing root causes through policy change, education reform, and community advocacy.

