Gripping Documentary #WhileBlack explores the Human Cost of Viral Citizen Journalism as it premieres at SXSW 2026

#WhileBlack is a visually striking documentary that examines how citizen journalism is being transformed, where memory, justice, and spectacle collide.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new must-see documentary #WhileBlack , co-directed by Sidney Fussell and Jennifer Holness, will make its SXSW premiere tonight at the Alamo Lamar 4, with a live introduction and Q&A immediately following. #While Black is in competition for the Documentary Feature Jury Award at the 2026 SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. Recognized globally as one of the premier festivals for launching groundbreaking films and new voices in storytelling, SXSW’s Documentary Feature Competition spotlights filmmakers tackling timely cultural and social issues through compelling cinematic storytelling.#WhileBlack follows citizen journalists, including Diamond Reynolds and Darnella Frazier, whose cellphone videos from Minneapolis changed the national conversation around policing and accountability overnight. Viewed over 1.4 billion times in just 12 days, Darnella’s video sparked protests in more than 2,000 cities around the world. The documentary also weaves in Diamond Reynolds, who livestreamed the 2016 police killing of Philando Castile on Facebook Live, a moment that generated massive revenues for the platform. Today, she is fighting for copyright control of footage that reshaped her life.The film offers a deeper look at the individuals behind the viral moments and the emotional and societal impact of documenting history in real time. “For me, this film is about the people behind the footage,” said co-director Jennifer Holness. “We all remember the videos that changed the conversation, but we rarely talk about what happens to the individuals who recorded them. These are ordinary people who suddenly find themselves at the center of history. #WhileBlack looks at their humanity, their courage, and the emotional cost of documenting truth in real time.”Co-director Sidney Fussell said the film also explores the evolving role technology plays in shaping how these moments are shared. “We live in an era where a single phone can expose injustice to the world in seconds,” Fussell said. “But once that video enters the digital ecosystem, it moves through platforms, algorithms, and data systems that amplify it and shape how it’s seen. #WhileBlack looks at that intersection of technology, media, and accountability and asks us to think about what happens after those videos go viral.”Experts like Allissa Richardson and Safiya Noble frame this new era of Black witnessing, where tech platforms hold rights to the very videos that document Black pain. They contrast this with earlier historical moments like Rodney King’s beating, when footage existed outside corporate ownership, underscoring the profound shift in who controls these narratives today. But it also laid bare the complex reality of “witnessing while Black,” where race, technology, and trauma intersect. Ultimately, this film is not only about justice, but it’s also about social media itself: who controls the narrative, who profits from it, and who is left to carry its weight.As conversations around surveillance, public accountability, and citizen journalism continue to evolve, #WhileBlack arrives at SXSW as part of a global platform for stories that spark dialogue and deepen understanding. Listed below are details to attend #WhileBlack screenings at SXSW 2026:SCREENING TIMES | #WHILEBLACK | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITIONFriday, March 13 – 7:00 PM - Premiere Alamo Lamar 4 (Main Screen with Live Intro and Q&A) - invite onlySunday, March 15 – 6:00 PM Alamo Lamar 1 (Additional Screen Added) + Lamar 3 (Main Screen with Live Intro and Q&A) - press slots availableWednesday, March 18 – 2:30 PM - Rollins Theatre at The Long Center - Main Screen with Live Introduction and Q&A - press slots availablePRESS MATERIALS | Run Time: 113 MinutesMEDIA CONTACT:For press interested in attending SXSW screenings or scheduling interviews:Verona Jones, Publicity Lead, Verbal Slickvj@verbalslick.comFOR SCREENING LINKS OR ADDITIONAL MATERIALS:team@verbalslick.com

