A Historic First: Single Women Overtake Men in Purchasing Power and Market Share as First-Time Homebuyers
The Historic Income Inversion
According to the newest demographic data released by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), the median household income for single female first-time buyers has officially surpassed that of single male first-time buyers. Today, the median income for single women stepping into homeownership is $73,000, compared to a rapidly dropping $66,400 for single men.
This shift in purchasing power can be linked to long-term trends in educational attainment. With single women consistently outpacing men in college graduation rates over the last decade, that educational foundation is directly translating into stronger, more stable earnings. This has vastly expanded the pool of single women who are financially prepared to navigate today's housing market.
A Growing Gap in Market Share
This financial milestone is driving a massive gap in market share. When looking at first-time homebuyers, the breakdown tells a striking story about who is prioritizing real estate:
• 50% are married couples
• 25% are single women
• 10% are single men
Single women are now entering the market at two-and-a-half times the rate of single men, extending a momentum that has led to single women owning nearly 2.7 million more homes than their male counterparts nationwide.
"When we talk about Women's History Month, we are often looking at the past, but it is equally vital to look at how women are actively building the future," says Denise Ovalle, NAEBA Member and Broker of Buyer One, an exclusive buyer brokerage in Chandler, AZ. "It is a common belief that you need a massive windfall or a dual income to step into homeownership. The data shows us a completely different reality. Single women are looking at the actual math of getting started and are prioritizing building wealth through homeownership."
Rewriting the Rules for Long-Term Equity
This demographic shift is particularly profound when viewed through a historical lens. Just fifty years ago, prior to the Equal Credit Opportunity Act of 1974, women routinely faced legal and institutional barriers to owning property, often requiring a male co-signer to secure a mortgage.
Today, women are rewriting those rules. Instead of waiting on the sidelines, single women are utilizing strategic discipline. They are treating their savings as foundational capital, leveraging low-down-payment programs, and utilizing real estate as a forced savings account to hedge against inflation and secure their financial independence. A fixed-rate mortgage stabilizes housing costs, protecting single-income households from unpredictable rent hikes. By entering the market, women immediately begin building equity that serves as a financial bedrock, providing security and balance whether they remain single or their family dynamics change over time.
The Critical Need for Unbiased Representation
Buying a home on a single income means every dollar matters, and the financial margin for error is naturally tighter. This makes having a sound strategy and expert representation critical. Consumer advocates routinely recommend the use of an Exclusive Buyer Agent (EBA) to ensure that buyers’ financial interests are fiercely protected. By design, EBAs never represent sellers or list properties. This structural difference ensures their loyalty is only to the buyer, providing their clients with a level of undivided advocacy that traditional brokerages simply cannot guarantee.
"Education is the first step toward building long-term wealth," says Benjamin Clark, NAEBA President and Broker of Homebuyer Representation, Inc. in Salt Lake City, Utah. “It is inspiring to see so many single women educating themselves on the true value of real estate and doing what it takes to make homeownership a reality. All homebuyers deserve an advocate who is focused on their best interest, not on making a sale. An Exclusive Buyer Agent helps evaluate the true worth of a property, provides unbiased advocacy, and does their best to ensure that your purchase proves to be a financially rewarding investment."
For more information on the strategic home buying process or to find an Exclusive Buyer Agent in your area, visit https://naeba.org.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF EXCLUSIVE BUYER AGENTS (NAEBA)
Celebrating 30 years of protecting homebuyers, the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) is a nonprofit professional organization dedicated to giving buyers a true advocate in an industry long shaped by seller-centric traditions and dual-agency conflicts. NAEBA ensures its members represent homebuyers exclusively—never sellers—eliminating the divided loyalties and conflicts of interest common in brokerages where agents work both sides of the transaction. As dedicated fiduciaries, NAEBA agents uphold the highest professional and ethical standards in the industry and provide expert negotiation, transparent guidance, and unbiased advice throughout the home-buying process. By focusing on member education, consumer protection and ethical excellence, NAEBA is nationally recognized for advancing transparency, advocating for a level playing field, and championing genuine exclusive buyer agency.
ABOUT WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH
Observed annually in March, Women's History Month honors the vital contributions of women to American history, society, and culture. The month highlights the achievements, leadership, and often-unrecognized efforts of women in the building of the United States. Today, it serves as both a reflection on past milestones—such as the fight for equal credit and property rights—and a celebration of the ongoing economic and social progress women continue to drive forward.
Notes for Editors: Data Sources & Verification
1. The Historic Income Inversion & Educational Attainment
Source: National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) 2026 Demographic Profile Updates & U.S. Census Bureau Educational Attainment Data.
Data: The median household income for single female first-time buyers is $73,000, surpassing the median household income for single male first-time buyers at $66,400. This rising purchasing power correlates with U.S. Census data showing women have consistently earned the majority of bachelor's degrees for over a decade, expanding their higher-tier earning potential.
2. First-Time Homebuyer Market Share & Demographics
Source: National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) 2025 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers.
Data: Among first-time homebuyers, 50% are married couples, 25% are single women, and 10% are single men.
3. Total National Homeownership Volume
Source: LendingTree Analysis of U.S. Census Bureau Data (Released January 2025).
Data: Nationwide, single women own 11.14 million homes, while single men own 8.42 million. This translates to single women owning 2.72 million more homes than their male counterparts. Single women hold the homeownership lead in 47 out of 50 states.
NAEBA Press Room: https://naeba.org/buyer-resources/press-room/
