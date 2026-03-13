Eso Soccer and Bridgeview Foundation to Host '2026 Freedom To Play' Post-Hurricane Relief Event in Jamaica

Jamaican Hurricane Relief

"Uniting Communities Through the Global Game"

We are looking forward to capturing the excitement that the World Cup brings as Jamaica tries to qualify for the finals” — Gavin Shippen Co-Founder EOS soccer

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soccer has long been known as the world's most popular sport, with billions of fans and players across the globe. The game can also serve as a powerful tool for humanitarian support . The inaugural event, "2026 Freedom To Play," will take place in the Maryland District in East Jamaica on March 27th–29th, 2026. Eso Soccer and the Bridgeview Foundation aim to not only provide post-hurricane relief efforts, but also to improve soccer grounds, provide free youth and teen soccer tournaments, build a bus stop at the soccer field for public transit, and reintroduce the community to the space through celebration, education, and wellness.The event will also feature two World Cup watch parties as Jamaica attempts to qualify for the 2026 tournament. During the event weekend, fans will gather to watch Jamaica face New Caledonia, with a potential matchup against DR Congo should Jamaica advance, creating a powerful moment of Jamaican football history within the local community.The devastating effects of hurricanes have been felt by many communities around the Caribbean, including the Maryland District. In the aftermath of such disasters, it is crucial not only to provide immediate relief but also to invest in long-term solutions. This is where "Freedom To Play" comes in. The event will focus on improving the infrastructure of the community soccer field at Bridgeview Wonders, creating a safer and more accessible gathering space for local families, players, and supporters in the area.The event weekend will bring the community together around the Bridgeview Wonders soccer field through a series of activities designed to celebrate the game and the culture surrounding it. Friendly matches featuring local youth and teen teams will take place alongside cultural performances and local food vendors, creating a vibrant gathering space for families and supporters. The program will also include education and wellness workshops focused on sportsmanship, teamwork, leadership, and mental health, reinforcing the role that sport can play in strengthening communities and inspiring young players.Eso Soccer is guided by a mission to elevate lives through the power of the game. "2026 Freedom To Play" is an initiative designed to use soccer as a catalyst for positive community impact. The inaugural event in Maryland, Jamaica is just the beginning.Co-Founder of EOS Soccer, Gavin Shippen, hopes to inspire others to use the power of soccer for humanitarian support and to help create a better world.“We are looking forward to capturing the excitement that the World Cup brings as Jamaica tries to qualify for the finals. This is our first philanthropic project, and we have been putting all of our efforts into it,” states Shippen.For more information and to support this cause, visit the event website:Through improving infrastructure, promoting the sport of soccer, and bringing communities together, "2026 Freedom To Play" reflects a commitment to strengthening communities through the game. Join the celebration March 27th–29th, 2026 in Maryland, Jamaica and be part of the mission to create change through soccer — one player, one team, one field, and one community at a time.###About Eso Soccer & Building Towards the 2026 FIFA World CupSince 2017, Eso Soccer has been building toward the historic 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted by theUnited States, Canada, and Mexico. Over the past several years, the Eso Soccer team has securedpress access at major international tournaments—including the CONMEBOL Copa América, CAF AfricaCup of Nations, and CONCACAF Gold Cup—capturing photos, videos, and interviews with players,coaches, and fans from around the world.Eso Soccer is also rooted in the local soccer community. Co-founder Gavin Shippen and ManagingPartner Luke Bernard both currently coach at the high school level in Arizona. Shippen serves as thehead coach of the Sedona Red Rock High School boys varsity team, which recently reached theArizona state championship match this past season. Bernard coaches the Mingus Union HighSchool girls varsity program in Cottonwood, Arizona. Their experience working directly withstudent-athletes has helped shape Eso Soccer’s mission of using the game to create opportunities foryoung players and communities around the world.

