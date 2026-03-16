Viking Broadens Synthetic Fluorine Free Foam System Offering with FM Approvals for MEK, Miscella Fuel Hazard Protection

SFFF offering's new FM Approvals allowing for protection of challenging fuels MEK and miscella lands the industry leader in the edible oils industry.

These approvals demonstrate Viking’s continued investment in engineering, testing, and innovation to protect applications that historically have had limited protection options.” — Martin Workman, Sr. VP - Product Experience

CALEDONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viking announces the successful completion of fire testing at FM Approvals laboratories, resulting in new FM Approvals for Synthetic Fluorine Free Foam (SFFF) suppression of well-known challenging fuel hazards requiring protection for MEK and miscella fuels. This milestone expands Viking’s foam system capabilities into applications within the edible oils industry and further bolsters the robust SFFF offering.The newly obtained FM Approvals apply to SFFF systems protecting solvent-rich fuels such as hexane, methane, ethanol, methanol, methyl ethyl ketone (MEK), and miscella. The addition of MEK and miscella is particularly significant due to the unique challenges these fuels present in fire protection design.MEK, a widely used industrial solvent found in manufacturing and chemical processing environments, is a water-miscible solvent, rapidly breaking down many conventional foams and earning it a reputation for being one of the more demanding fuel hazards to protect. Successful testing confirms Viking’s foam systems can resist solvent attacks, maintain a stable foam blanket, and suppress vapors to prevent re-ignition under severe fire conditions.Miscella presents a different but equally important challenge within the edible oils industry: a mixture of oil and solvent (most commonly hexane), this blend is formed during the production of common cooking oils. During extraction, storage, and transfer operations within oilseed processing plants, miscella behaves as a volatile flammable fuel that requires specialized fire protection. Approval for miscella hazards allows Viking systems to provide protection at one of the most critical stages of edible oil production.“Advancing fire protection for complex industrial hazards requires rigorous testing and a commitment to solving difficult problems,” said Martin Workman, Sr. Vice President – Product Experience at Viking. “These approvals demonstrate Viking’s continued investment in engineering, testing, and innovation to protect applications that historically have had limited protection options.”For more information about the detailed testing process, new approvals, and products including approved foam system components, concentrates, and protected fuel types, visit vikinggroupinc.com. To specify a complete foam system in minutes, check out the LoEx Foam Estimator Viking is a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of innovative fire protection and life safety systems. For more than 100 years the company’s products and services have protected lives and property worldwide from the devastating effects of fire. For more information on Viking’s complete line of fire protection products and services, please visit www.vikinggroupinc.com

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