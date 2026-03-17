Journey Payroll & HR Launches Integrated Marketplace Connecting Employer Services and Employee Benefits

Michael, CRO, Making adjustments to the new Journey Marketplace page

New marketplace within the Journey Central payroll & HR platform connects employer services and employee resources in one convenient place.

Payroll is the one system every employer and employee touches. That carries responsibility. Journey Marketplace reflects our belief that connection should do more than process paychecks.” — Kevin Welch, CEO of Journey Payroll & HR

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across many employer and workforce technology platforms, companies are expanding beyond single-purpose tools and building integrated ecosystems that bring multiple services into one environment. From financial platforms to workforce systems, marketplaces are increasingly used to connect businesses and individuals with the resources they rely on every day.Because payroll and workforce management platforms sit at the center of the employer-employee relationship, they are becoming a natural place to bring together services that support both business operations and employee needs. Journey Payroll & HR is among the companies applying this model with the launch of Journey Marketplace, a payroll-integrated marketplace built natively into its Journey Central payroll and workforce platform. The Marketplace is a curated ecosystem of employer services and employee benefits embedded directly inside a payroll system, allowing businesses and employees to access tools without navigating separate vendors or disconnected portals.The platform provides Journey clients and their employees access to business services, employee benefits, financial wellness tools, and everyday discounts within the same environment where payroll and workforce management already occur.Designed for small and mid-sized employers, the platform helps simplify payroll-related operations while giving employees easier access to financial, health, and lifestyle resources.Rather than requiring employers and employees to navigate multiple vendors and systems, payroll-connected marketplaces bring commonly used services closer to the platforms businesses already rely on for payroll and HR operations.Journey Marketplace is organized into two sections designed to support both employers and employees.The Business Marketplace includes services that help employers operate and grow their businesses, including:• ACA compliance services• Employee benefits administration• Workers’ compensation solutions• Business insurance options• Small business lending and financial resourcesThe Personal Marketplace provides employees with access to services and discounts that support everyday financial and lifestyle needs, including:• Mental health and wellness services• Employee financial wellness tools• Payroll advance and earned wage access tools• Debt consolidation and personal lending resources• Employee discounts on retail, travel, and entertainmentLaunch partners include Employee Navigator for employee benefits administration, Ecomp for workers’ compensation solutions, and SoFi for employee financial wellness tools, with additional partnerships planned for later in 2026.Journey Marketplace is intentionally curated. Rather than aggregating hundreds of vendors, Journey evaluates each partner individually to ensure services are relevant, reputable, and genuinely useful for small and mid-sized employers and their employees.Michael Pierce, Chief Revenue Officer at Journey Payroll & HR, says the Marketplace reflects the growing role payroll platforms play in connecting workplace systems with the everyday needs of employees.“Journey Marketplace gives our clients and their employees access to business services, financial tools, and everyday benefits directly inside Journey Central,” said Pierce. “Instead of sending employers and employees to separate vendors and disconnected portals, we are building a more centralized payroll experience that supports both workplace operations and everyday needs.”Kevin Welch, CEO and Founder of Journey Payroll & HR, says the Marketplace reflects a broader philosophy about what payroll infrastructure can provide for employers and employees.“Payroll is the one system that every employer and every employee touches consistently. That position carries responsibility. We built Journey Marketplace because we believe that connection should do more than process a paycheck. It should be a resource for both sides. We are not trying to build the biggest marketplace. We are building the most useful one,” said Welch.For employers, marketplaces built into payroll systems can simplify vendor management while expanding access to services that support compliance, financial stability, and workforce operations.For employees, these platforms create easier access to financial wellness tools, health services, and everyday discounts through systems they already use to manage pay and work information.Journey Marketplace is now available nationwide to all Journey clients and their employees at no additional cost through Journey Central.About Journey Payroll & HRFounded by Kevin Welch, Journey Payroll & HR is a payroll and human resources company serving thousands of small and mid-sized businesses across all 50 states with payroll, HR, compliance, and workforce support solutions. Through its Journey Central platform and expanding service ecosystem, Journey helps employers simplify operations, support employees, and navigate workforce complexity with transparency and trust.To learn more, visit Journeypayrollhr.com

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