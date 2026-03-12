Worship Leader & Singer-Songwriter thurane Launches New Single: ‘Lift Him Up’ – a Call to Worship

Lift Him Up Single Cover

Worship Leader & Singer-Songwriter thurane launches new Single, "Lift Him Up" on April 10, 2026. To be included in the forthcoming "Lift Him Up" E.P.

The American troubadour (thurane) has slowly built a wholesome Christian brand that pays the highest homage to God, using fitting lyrical theming to uplift and inspire fellow believers.” — Mesmerized

YOUNGTOWN, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the release of thurane’s : authentic worship : E.P., his new material (including previously released Singles "Big House", "Redeemer" & "Lead Me To the Cross") serves up a fresh expression of Worship music at a time when current, more popular offerings seem like carbon copies of today's latest flavor of the month."The American troubadour has slowly built a wholesome Christian brand that pays the highest homage to God, using fitting lyrical theming to uplift and inspire fellow believers." - Mesmerized"Flowing with stunning lead guitar work, invigorating pop rock energy and superb vocal performance, it’s an epic new single that’s sure to charm new and existing fans all over the world." - Plastic Magazine “With Lift Him Up, thurane delivers a vibrant call to worship that blends heartfelt devotion with the energy of modern Christian rock.” - MusikepoolFree Download of "Lift Him Up" – hypeddit.com/thurane/lifthimup Catch thurane on tour for the Summer festival season at – bandsintown.com/a/1894908-thurane "North Country Music Fest" aka "Summer Rock Fest" in Long Falls Park, Carthage, NY on Saturday: July 11 @ 3pm & “Illumination 2026 Light In the Darke” Christian festival in Darke County Fairgrounds, Greenville, OH - Coffee House Stage / Spirit Life Center on Saturday: September 19 @ 1pm feature thurane to lead a Worship Experience.Co-founding member of Phoenix-based Christian rock band New Jerusalem & CCM duo Kenyon Grey, thurane signed NJ to Gray Dot Records/Bulletproof Music-Bulletboy, the label that originally signed Third Day.

