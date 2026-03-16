Historic Academic Partnership Launches Women in Hip-Hop Archives & Scholarship Initiative

UMass Amherst, Princeton University, and the Hip-Hop Education Center unite to elevate women’s legacies in Hip-Hop through archives, scholarship, and the arts.

This is more than an academic collaboration, it’s a powerful reclamation. Women have shaped Hip-Hop from the beginning, often without acknowledgment or permanent record.” — Martha Diaz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a historic and unprecedented partnership, the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts, and the Hip-Hop Education Center (HHEC) have launched Fresh, Bold & So Def: Women in Hip-Hop Archives & Scholarship, a bold three year initiative dedicated to celebrating, documenting, and expanding the cultural legacy of women in Hip-Hop.

Powered by the recently donated Women in Hip-Hop Collection founded by HHEC President and trailblazing archivist and curator Martha Diaz, this initiative will activate new research, classroom learning, creative production, multimedia storytelling, public scholarship, and community centered dialogue across both campuses.

“This is more than an academic collaboration, it’s a powerful reclamation,” said Martha Diaz, Founder and President of the Hip-Hop Education Center. “Women have shaped Hip-Hop from the beginning, often without acknowledgment or permanent record. Fresh, Bold & So Def ensures that our stories aren’t just preserved, they're studied, uplifted, and amplified by the next generation of artists, scholars, and cultural keepers.” - Martha Diaz

UMASS AMHERST IGNITES THE MOVEMENT

In Fall 2025, UMass Amherst launched its first course under the initiative: Hip-Hop Cultures, taught by Dr. Whitney Battle-Baptiste, Director of the W.E.B. Du Bois Center, and Taelore Marsh, Archivist of the Irma McClaurin Black Feminist Archives. With fifty students enrolled, the course blends archival research methods with live engagement from pioneering voices including Joan Morgan, who coined “Hip-Hop Feminism,” and Michele Byrd-McPhee, founder of Ladies of Hip-Hop.

UMass Amherst also welcomed Priscila Altivo, the inaugural Lisa Cortés Fellow, following an extraordinary gift announced by award-winning filmmaker and Hip-Hop legend Lisa Cortés at the Fresh, Bold & So Def Symposium at Lincoln Center. Altivo expands on the foundational work of India Mallard, the archive’s first official archivist, funded by the Catalyst Fund of the Society of American Archivists Foundation.

“Our students aren’t just learning history, they're stepping into it,” “By working directly with this groundbreaking archive, they’re recognizing the power of women’s voices and their critical role in shaping global culture.”- Dr. Battle- Baptiste

PRINCETON UNIVERSITY EXPANDS THE VISION THROUGH PERFORMANCE & SCHOLARSHIP

In Spring 2026, Princeton will debut Miss-Education: The Women of Hip-Hop, a dynamic course and multimedia performance lab led by Chesney Snow, Lecturer in Theater and Music Theater at the Lewis Center for the Arts, in partnership with renowned scholar Dr. Francesca D’Amico-Cuthbert, and acclaimed Hip-Hop artist Eternia.

Students will create live performances inspired by The Lyricist Lounge Show (MTV, 2000–2001), along with podcast-style conversations featuring prominent women across Hip-Hop.

“This collaboration pushes the boundaries of how Hip-Hop can be taught,” said Snow. “We’re centering the storytellers who built the culture but were too often overlooked.” -Chesney Snow

PUBLIC PROGRAMS: A MOVEMENT THAT MEETS THE COMMUNITY

Beginning in 2026, both institutions will launch a series of public symposia, conferences, and exhibitions. UMass Amherst will host the first major student-led convening in April 2026, featuring immersive installations exploring women’s contributions to dance, music, film, beatboxing, theater, and visual arts.

As part of HHEC’s intergenerational mission, the newly formed Black Lavender Collective, a Black feminist and queer-centered organization founded in Spring 2025, will host its inaugural Black Feminist Healing Symposium.

THE VISION: BUILDING THE FIRST INTERCOLLEGIATE WOMEN IN HIP-HOP RESOURCE

The Women in Hip-Hop Archive, created by Diaz in collaboration with the Irma McClaurin Black Feminist Archive, is the first archive of its kind. It stands as a cultural bridge between generations of feminist thought, ensuring that BIPOC women’s perspectives are no longer marginalized in academic and artistic spaces.

ABOUT THE HIP-HOP EDUCATION CENTER

The Hip-Hop Education Center (HHEC) is a pioneering cultural institution dedicated to empowering individuals and communities by catalyzing social change and educational equity through research, curated curricula, collaborative programming, career and leadership training, and the development of a living archive. www.hiphopeducation.org

ABOUT THE UMASS AMHERST

The University of Massachusetts Special Collections and Univsity Archives inspires discovery through the collection and curation of cultural heritage materials for the people of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and beyond, contributing to the vital conversation between past and future. As part of a community dedicated to the values of diversity, social equity, and positive social change, SCUA acts through its collections, services, programs, and exhibitions to promote free inquiry; the production, exchange, and preservation of knowledge; and joy in learning.

The Irma McClaurin Black Feminist Archive (BFA) is an archival home for Black women and their allies. Founded by Dr. Irma McClaurin, Black feminist anthropologist, academic administrator, award-winning poet and author, past president of Shaw University and leader in higher education, the BFA seeks to identify Black women from all walks of life who are artists, activists, and academics but may not be well known, and document their wide array of contributions at many levels: community, state, national, and global.

ABOUT THE PRINCETON UNIVERSITY LEWIS ARTS CENTER

Princeton University’s programs in Creative Writing, Dance, Theater & Music Theater, Visual Arts and the interdisciplinary Atelier form the Lewis Center for the Arts. Envisioned by former President Shirley Tilghman as an initiative to elevate the quality and expand the breadth of creative opportunities on campus. The Center serves the campus and the wider Princeton regional community through the presentation of over 100 public performances, exhibitions, readings, film screenings and lectures each year, most of them free.

About The Miss-Education: The Women of Hip-Hop Course

This course is an embodied exploration of Hip-Hop feminism as scholarship, praxis, and performance. At once a multimedia research lab and a performance workshop, the course positions students as both critical investigators and creative practitioners. Students will engage the contributions of women in Hip-Hop including MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, Lauryn Hill, Bahamadia, Eternia, and more. Drawing inspiration from the Lyricist Lounge Show’s theatrical hybrid (rap, comedy, sketch, and improvisation fused into music theatre), students will devise original short performances that interrogate the intersections of race, gender, class, power, and art.

Trailblazers Talk: Celebrating Women in Hip-Hop at Lincoln Center

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