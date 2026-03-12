Attorney General Jackley Announces Two Defendants Sentenced To Life in Prison for Rapid City Double Homicide

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE. S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that two of three defendants convicted in a 2022 double homicide in Rapid City have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dillon Wilson, 22, and Erin Provancial, 45, (female), both of Rapid City, were sentenced Monday in Pennington County Circuit Court. Both defendants had earlier been convicted by a Pennington County jury on two counts of Aiding and Abetting First-Degree Murder and one count of Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder.

“This has been an extensive case with several defendants and local, state, tribal and federal agencies involved,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Law enforcement’s work and cooperation have led to these convictions and bringing justice to the families of the victims.”

The two, along with Montell Olivera, 29, of Rapid City had been convicted by a Pennington County jury in the Aug. 20, 2022 shooting deaths of Joseph Standing Bear, 29, of Norris and Petan Milk, 37, of Rapid City.

A total of eight individuals were charged in connection with the homicides or events that followed. The remaining charged individuals entered into plea agreements and testified for the State during the trial. The trial took two weeks.

On Aug. 20, 2022, the group drove to the Surfwood Apartments. Two of the eight individuals remained in the vehicle, while six entered the building. Once inside, Olivera shot both Standing Bear and Milk multiple times before fleeing the apartment. The group then left the scene in the waiting vehicle.

Cases against two of the individuals who were minors at the time of the offense are proceeding through the juvenile justice system.

Olivera was convicted on two counts of First-Degree murder and Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder. He faces a mandatory life sentence in the state penitentiary when sentenced this Friday.

Agencies that investigated the case were the Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office and the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

-30-