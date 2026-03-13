AdvertisingMarketplace.com leading Ad Tech Company Launches AI-Powered Tools--Simplify Buying & Selling Of Advertising

Breaking News 3.12.2026 - AI Powered Tools to Simplify Buying & Selling of Advertising

Advertising shouldn’t feel like a full-time job. Our AI removes guesswork, saves time, and helps businesses make confident decisions” — Richard McClemmy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a leading Ad Tech Industry provider, Advertising Marketplace today announced the launch of new AI-powered capabilities designed to simplify how businesses buy and sell media assets online. The introduction of AI represents a significant step forward in reducing friction, improving decision making, and bringing greater clarity to an increasingly complex advertising landscape.The new AI features are built directly into the Advertising Marketplace’s platform. AI tools streamline matching buyers and sellers, highlight top opportunities, and enable smarter pricing and placements.“Buying and selling advertising shouldn’t feel like a full-time job especially if it isn’t your full time job, our goal with AI is simple: remove guesswork, save time, and help our users make more confident decisions—without adding complexity or replacing human expertise.” said Richard McClemmy, Managing Partner of Advertising Marketplace.The new AI features are now live and include:• Live Chat• Estimated Market Value• Recommendations and SolutionsUnlike standalone AI solutions, Advertising Marketplace’s AI is designed as a decision support layer within the platform. Users remain fully in control, while AI enhances visibility, prioritizes relevant options, and helps reduce the manual work typically required to evaluate advertising opportunities.Key benefits of the new AI-powered features include:• Faster discovery of relevant advertising opportunities• Improved alignment between buyers and sellers• Reduced manual work and operational inefficiencies• Smarter, data-informed decision-makingThe AI rollout will continue to evolve based on real marketplace activity and user feedback, ensuring ongoing improvements are practical, transparent, and aligned with how advertisers actually work.About Advertising MarketplaceAdvertising Marketplace is an Ad Tech platform that simplifies how businesses buy and sell advertising. By connecting verified sellers with qualified buyers in a transparent, centralized marketplace, the company delivers smarter pricing, streamlined transactions, and AI-powered insights, bringing clarity and efficiency to today’s advertising landscape.For more information, visit www. advertisingmarketplace.com Media Contacts:Marcy SmithPublic Relations & Client Servicesmarcys@advertisingmarketplace.com949.226.1279Richard McClemmyManaging Partnerrichard@advertisingmarketplace.com714.293.3883

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.