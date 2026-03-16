Spotter Global Releases the World's Fastest Radar (18 Hz), Powered by Compact Holographic 3D (CH3D™) Technology

Spotter Global Logo The GAX500-3D Powered by CH3D™ monitoring the sky for drone swarms The NIO interface precisely tracks drones in 3D

Reliable drone-swarm detection and tracking have taken a significant step forward with the release of the GAX500-3D powered by CH3D™ technology.

In a drone swarm scenario, you can't afford to blink. The GAX500-3D ensures that security managers maintain total, uninterrupted 'stare' capability.” — Logan Harris, Spotter Global CEO & Founder

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To combat the growing domestic and military threat of drone swarms, Spotter Global today announced the GAX500-3D . Built on new Compact Holographic 3D (CH3D) radar technology , the system detects and tracks live drone and ground threats with unprecedented speed, 3D accuracy, and reliability.Where legacy Electronically Scanned Arrays (ESA) act like a narrow-beam flashlight scanning large areas, the GAX500-3D utilizes a "floodlight" volumetric exposure. This allows it to spend 100% of its time on all targets, collecting location data for up to 50 simultaneous targets over the full volume of space every 56 milliseconds. Operating at 18 Hz, the GAX500-3D scans the entire sky thirty-two times faster than legacy competitors, which typically take 1.8 seconds to complete a full volume scan."Traditional radars act like a flashlight in a dark forest—if you aren't pointing it at the threat the moment it moves, you miss it. In a drone swarm scenario, you can't afford to blink," said Logan Harris, CEO of Spotter Global. "By using CH3D™ technology to provide 100% volumetric coverage 18 times every second, theGAX500-3D ensures that security managers maintain total, uninterrupted 'stare' capability over their most critical assets."Key Capabilities & Integration:- Unmatched Range-to-Power Ratio: Detects 3 kg drones at 500m while radiating an exceptionally low 3.2 W EIRP, minimizing visual and RF signatures for high-risk defense scenarios.- Swarm Defense: Capable of continuously tracking 50 targets without dropping coverage.- NetworkedIO (NIO) Integration: Pairs seamlessly with Spotter Global’s C2 software, combining Radar and Video AI to filter data, minimize false alerts, and establish custom threat zones.Released ahead of ISC West 2026 , the GAX500-3D fills a critical security gap for private and public entities seeking reliable, actionable airspace intelligence to prevent drone swarm attacks, surveillance, and event disruption.For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.spotterglobal.com or email sales@spotterglobal.com.About Spotter GlobalSpotter Global is the leader in compact surveillance radar, revolutionizing perimeter security for critical infrastructure, warfighters, and commercial properties. We design, manufacture, and assemble our cutting-edge compact radars and NetworkedIO C2 software entirely in the USA from our Orem, UT headquarters.

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