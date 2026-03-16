CASTIGLIONI CODEX, MASTERS OF EXTRAORDINARY BOOKS, ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH

Extraordinary handmade Codex "Augelli" Luigi Castiglioni Extraordinary handmade Codex

Italy's Most Exclusive Handmade Book Atelier Brings the Ancient Art of the Codex to American Collectors, Institutions, and Cultural Visionaries

Decades of mastery led me to one pursuit: transcending the conventional book. Castiglioni Codex encapsulates an identity in a singular art work — to be passed down from one generation to the next” — Luigi Castiglioni, Founder, Maître d'œuvre

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castiglioni Codex , the Italian atelier dedicated to the creation of supreme handmade books, announces its formal launch in the United States. Rooted in the centuries-old tradition of Italian codex-making and crafted entirely by hand in the hills of Rimini, each Castiglioni Codex is a singular work of art — a bespoke volume commissioned for an individual, a family, or an institution whose story deserves to endure for centuries.In an era shaped by artificial intelligence, space exploration, and existential reflection, the question of what survives us has never felt more urgent. The Castiglioni Codex answers with permanence: a handmade object of enduring weight and meaning, designed to carry its contents — original artworks, precious materials, intimate inserts, and even, in the most personal commissions, the DNA of its owner — across generations.The Art and Philosophy of the CodexA codex is a handmade book with pages stitched between covers — the format developed by the Romans to replace the scroll, and perfected in the great monasteries of the Italian Renaissance. The Castiglioni Codex continues this tradition, creating one-of-a-kind volumes that are neither trendy nor ornamental, but designed to last for centuries. Each is crafted exclusively for its commissioner and offered only to a carefully selected group of connoisseurs. No more than a dozen commissions are accepted each year.Commissioning a Castiglioni Codex is, in itself, an act of courage. The process requires opening one's inner world to a small, trusted team bound by NDA — a journey inward, translated through artworks, words, and rare materials. The result is a labyrinth of meanings: a volume that may carry secret messages, hidden writings, and an identity that pulsates through the centuries, even as lineages break and institutions fall.As Luigi Castiglioni states, “Decades of mastery led me to one pursuit: transcending the conventional book. The Castiglioni Codex encapsulates an identity in a singular work of art — unique by design, destined to be passed down from one generation to the next”A Cultural Ecosystem, Not a Supply ChainCastiglioni Codex draws on a network of Italy's most storied craftspeople and historic institutions. The Fabriano Paper Mill, founded in 1264 and the oldest in Europe, supplies exclusive access to its most precious papers, produced using techniques perfected over eightcenturies. The Opificio della Rosa, housed within Montefiore Castle — built by the Malatesta family in the 14th century — contributes mastery in printmaking and engraving. Tipoteca Italiana preserves and advances the art of letterpress. At the heart of it all is Legatoria Anonima Amanvensis, the fine binding atelier led by founder Luigi Castiglioni in the hills of Rimini."This is not a supply chain. It is a cultural ecosystem rooted in centuries of craft, where tradition and authorship converge."Who Commissions a CodexThe Castiglioni Codex is for those who understand that a life, a family legacy , or a company's founding story deserves more than a hard drive or a shelf of ordinary books. Its commissioners are visionaries, entrepreneurs, and dreamers — individuals whose inner worlds deserve preservation for centuries. They are dynasties and custodians of heritage seeking a living archive to bind generations. They are institutions with a founding myth worth carrying into the future.The Codex operates across three distinct markets: as the supreme personal object at the apex of bespoke publishing; as a collectible commission within the fine art world when original artworks are incorporated; and as an object of devotion and historical record in the collectibles market when dedicated to public figures, cultural icons, or celebrated institutions.Limited Editions and Artistic CollaborationsIn addition to fully bespoke commissions, Castiglioni Codex occasionally produces short limited editions — never more than 15 copies — in collaboration with renowned visual artists. In each series, the text is identical across copies, while the binding, design, and original artworks within are unique to every volume. Members of the Castiglioni inner circle receive advance access to reservations, priority rights for future releases, and invitations to related events.Among the forthcoming announcements is a limited run of 10 copies of Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven, created in collaboration with New York artist Casey Baugh, whose psychological and unsettling visual world proved a natural counterpart to Poe's enduring darkness.LeadershipCastiglioni Codex is led by two complementary figures whose expertise spans centuries of Italian craft and international cultural networks. Luigi Castiglioni — Maître d'œuvre, founder, and Master of Arts and Crafts — brings more than 30 years of experience as a fine binder and editor. His works have been exhibited and auctioned at prominent venues including Artcurial in Paris and Lincoln Center in New York. Pietro Molteni, Chairman, is Italian by origin and based in New York City, with a background in classical music and a career as Managing Director and founder of NY Music Dialogues LLC. He leads the brand's vision, public relations, and strategic projects in the United States.“Working on an illuminated codex for a private collector — woven with original art, symbols, ciphers, even DNA — revealed something undeniable: the Book is a vessel of meaning, capable of carrying a person's consciousness forward through centuries.” says Pietro Molteni.About CastiglioniCodex Castiglioni Codex is an Italian atelier specializing in the creation of handmade, one-of-a-kind books of the highest artistic and artisanal quality. Founded by Luigi Castiglioni — Master of Arts and Crafts and head of the Castiglioni family of craftsmen — the house operates from Legatoria Anonima Amanvensis in Rimini, Italy. Each Castiglioni Codex is a bespoke commission, crafted for its owner alone, designed to carry its contents across centuries.Castiglioni Codex is Made in Italy. www.castiglionicodex.com Media Contact:Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & CommunicationsKatia Graytok and Thierry Chaunu | New York, NYtchaunu@kaleidoscopeluxury.com | +1 (646) 732-1822

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