Aquaponics USA Celebrates National Ag Week With A Lettuce Wall Give Away

National Ag Week Lettuce Wall New Keil harvests a Duct from the National Ag Week Lettuce Wall AUSA Fish Room from Tank #2

Celebrating National Ag Week, March 15-21, by Giving Away the most popular vegetable in the U.S., Lettuce

Seeing the looks on our Visitors' faces and hearing their exclamations when they see me harvest a Lettuce Wall is one of my favorite things about being the Aquaponics USA Greenhouse Manager” — Keil Plotczyk, Greenhouse Manager & System Designer

SHOW LOW, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Grace Sylke, 760-671-3053, urbanfarmer@aquaponicsusa.com, 8073 White Mountain Lake Rd. Show Low, AZMarch 16, 2026, Show Low, AZ,In honor of National Ag Week , March 15-21, 2026, Aquaponics USA is giving away beautiful and delicious heads of Butter and Romaine Lettuce, which will be harvested from their “Lettuce Wall” that is located in their 15’ by 30’ Demonstration Aquaponics Greenhouse.They are contacting their neighbors & friends and inviting them to come and receive heads of organic, fresh Free Lettuce right out of the Wall. The seeds that have become this Lettuce Wall were planted on January 7th so the Lettuce would be ready to harvest during National Ag Week as it takes approximately nine weeks for the Lettuce to go from seeds to mature, ready to eat Lettuce during winter. During summer, these Lettuce Walls grow out a week or so faster. The Aquaponics USA “Lettuce Wall” name was coined by their TikTok Followers when they posted a short-form Video that demonstrates their Vertical Lettuce Growing Array designed by Aquaponics USA's CEO, Oliver Duffy, who is a retired NASA Engineer turned Aquaponics Entrepreneur. That Video with over 3 Million Views went viral.The Aquaponics USA Fish Room where the Aquaponics USA Tilapia are raised in four 320 gallon, round Tanks is a closed-in, roofed space that sits in front of and is separate from the Greenhouse. The beautiful and very friendly 5 lb Blue Tilapia fertilize the Plants in the Demonstration Greenhouse, which is also growing Peppers, Kale, Eggplant, Cabbage, Bok Choy, Celery, Swiss Chard and Beans in 4’ x 8’ Deep Media Grow Beds of expanded clay grow bed media.The Lettuce Seeds for National Ag Week were planted into AOK Starter Plugs that were placed into a proprietary Seedling Tray. They were kept in the dark for the first 3 Days to encourage them to sprout faster due to the need to seek light. They were then placed in what Aquaponics USA calls a Seedling Incubation Table (SIT) which is located in the Fish Room. The water from the Fish Tanks was routed into the SIT, and an automatic timing device brought the water into the proprietary Seedling Tray at the perfect level to water the developing roots and then returned it to the Fish Tanks twice a day.After three weeks, the roots grew about one inch out of the bottom of the Starter Plugs, the cotyledon leaves (embryonic leaves) developed, and the first Plant leaves formed indicating it was time to move what were now called National Ag Week Lettuce Seedlings into the proprietary Stage One Horizontal Growing area.After 3 Weeks, the Lettuce Seedlings grew about 4 inches high and were ready to move into the Vertical Growing Array where they have been staying for another 5 Weeks. Today is March 15th, and the first visitors are arriving to receive their Free Lettuce from the Lettuce Wall in honor of National Ag Week. “Seeing the looks on our Visitors' faces and hearing their exclamations when they see me harvest a Lettuce Wall is one of my favorite things about being the Aquaponics USA Greenhouse Manager”, said Keil Plotczyk on the first day of National Ag Week. Aquaponics USA Hosts Group Tours at their Demonstration Greenhouse for nearby Schools, Garden Clubs and Community Groups. Just Call 760-671-3053 to Schedule one.

Harvesting A Lettuce Wall

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