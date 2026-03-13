EV Buddy Launches EV Energy Sharing Platform with EVChargeShare Pilot, Rent-a-Charger Marketplace, and G9EV Partnership

EVChargeShare App Flyer Airbnb for EV Charger Residential and commercial G9EV BABA complaint EV Chargers

EV Buddy launches Energy Sharing network EVChargeShare V2V fast charging and Rent-a-Charger along with G9EV partnership; pilot debut at EV Charging Summit 2026.

The energy sharing network of the future is here—where EVs and chargers connect to deliver power anytime, anywhere, turning vehicles into mobile energy resources.” — Suresh Arya, Founder & CEO, EV Buddy Inc.

PISTCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EV Buddy Announces Pilot Launch of EVChargeShare Network and Rent-a-Charger MarketplaceEV Buddy Inc., a clean-energy technology company developing next-generation EV charging solutions, today announced the pilot launch of the EVChargeShare™ Network mobile application, introducing new services designed to reduce range anxiety and charger availability challenges for electric vehicle drivers.The EVChargeShare Network platform includes:EVChargeShare™ (V2V) – a portable Vehicle-to-Vehicle DC fast charging system that allows one EV to safely deliver power directly to another EV in the field.Rent-a-Charger™ – a peer-to-peer EV charging marketplace that allows charger owners to share and monetize their chargers, creating a distributed network similar to an “Airbnb for EV charging.”EV Buddy will present the EVChargeShare Network and pilot program at the EV Charging Summit 2026 in Las Vegas, bringing together leaders across EV infrastructure, utilities, fleets, and mobility platforms.Strategic Sales Partnership with G9EVEV Buddy also announced that G9EV will participate as a launch partner for the Rent-a-Charger OEM program. G9EV chargers will include a one-year complimentary subscription to the Rent-a-Charger platform, enabling charger owners to easily share and monetize their chargers.Frank von Holzhausen, Chairman, G9EV commented:“Great design simplifies complex technology and makes it intuitive for people to use. Platforms like EVChargeShare and Rent-a-Charger show how thoughtful design and engineering can make EV charging more accessible, flexible, and convenient for drivers.”Zero-Emission EV Charge DeliveryEVChargeShare provides a zero-emission alternative to towing or fossil-fuel powered mobile charging trucks.Using EV Buddy’s portable charging system, a service EV can deliver up to 20 kW of DC power to another EV, enabling drivers to gain enough energy to reach their destination or the nearest charging station.Industry Experience Driving the SolutionMike Cully, Chief Development Officer of EV Buddy, said:“Having launched one of the first EV rideshare programs in San Diego with Mercedes-Benz and Daimler, we saw firsthand the challenges drivers face when they run low on charge. Portable charge delivery can significantly reduce towing events and improve fleet uptime.”Building an EV Energy Sharing NetworkAccording to Suresh Arya, Founder and CEO of EV Buddy:“Electric vehicles are becoming mobile energy storage systems. With EVChargeShare and Rent-a-Charger, we’re building a platform where energy can be shared, dispatched, and monetized across a distributed network — making EV charging accessible anywhere.”About EV Buddy Inc.EV Buddy Inc., based in New Jersey, is developing innovative EV charging technologies including EVChargeShare, a portable V2V DC fast charging delivery system, and Rent-a-Charger, a peer-to-peer EV charging marketplace.Media & Partnership InquiriesEV Buddy Inc.Suresh Arya – Founder & CEOStrategic Partner ContactLori GalanisSales ManagerG9EV – www.g9ev.com

