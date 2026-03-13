Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Launch Texas 18-Wheeler & Trucking Division

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.

San Antonio trial team offers direct-advocacy alternative to marketing referral firms for Amazon and UPS accidents.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a family-owned firm with over $300 million recovered, has officially launched a specialized Commercial Trucking & 18-Wheeler Division in San Antonio. This expansion is a direct response to a growing trend in Texas—particularly in hubs like Houston—where new "billboard firms" capture cases despite often lacking a single licensed Texas trial attorney on their leadership team.The Texas Referral Trap: Choosing a Trial Firm Over a Marketing Firm The Texas legal market is currently flooded by massive advertising campaigns from firms that act as "clearinghouses," collecting signatures and immediately referring the files to third-party attorneys for a fee."In a rapidly evolving legal landscape, it’s becoming increasingly common for high-volume marketing firms to accept cases only to refer them to outside counsel for the actual litigation," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "At Karns & Karns, we believe in a direct-advocacy model. When a family chooses us, they are working with their trial team from day one. We take pride in handling our own litigation in-house because we believe that the relationship built between an attorney and a client during the investigation is what ultimately wins the case in the courtroom."The "Know Your Lawyer" Checklist To protect Texas families from the referral trap, Karns & Karns advises every victim of a commercial or 18-wheeler accident to ask three critical questions before signing any contract:"What is the name of the specific attorney licensed in the State of Texas who will be lead counsel on my case?""Is the owner of this firm a trial attorney who actually goes to court, or is this just a billboard marketing firm?""Commercial accident cases involve multi-billion dollar corporations like Amazon, UPS, and FedEx," added Mike Karns. "These entities have teams of lawyers ready to defend them. You need an attorney who is ready to go to trial to defend you. If the person on the billboard isn't the one in the courtroom, your case is at a disadvantage from the start."Expertise in 18-Wheeler and Corporate Delivery Accidents The San Antonio division provides immediate, licensed advocacy for:18-Wheeler & Semi-Truck Collisions: Holding national carriers accountable for safety violations and driver fatigue.Corporate Delivery Fleet Accidents: Litigation against massive networks, including Amazon, UPS, and FedEx, and their "last-mile" delivery contractors.Commercial Van & Service Vehicle Crashes: Ensuring corporate-owned fleets meet the highest safety standards on Texas roads.The Karns & Karns No-Fee Guarantee Operating on a strict No-Fee Guarantee, Karns & Karns ensures that the victims of corporate negligence have elite representation without financial risk. The firm advances all costs for expert testimony and accident reconstruction. Clients pay zero out-of-pocket, and the firm only receives a fee if a financial recovery is secured.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: Karns & Karns is a family-owned law firm with a national reputation for trial excellence. With over 2,500 five-star reviews, the firm specializes in 18-wheeler accidents, wrongful death, and institutional abuse. As true trial attorneys, they provide the direct, licensed, and local expertise that Texas families deserve.Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys(1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

