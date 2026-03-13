MASAI UJIRI’S GIANTS OF AFRICA AND MICHAEL BLACKSON ACADEMY UNVEIL COMMUNITY BASKETBALL COURT IN NSABA, GHANA

Masai Ujiri & Michael Blackson GOA students Michael Blackson Academy

Giants of Africa and Michael Blackson launch a new community basketball court in Ghana, advancing youth access to sport, education, and leadership.

TORONTO, CANADA, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Giants of Africa , a non-profit founded by sports executive and UN Sustainable Development Advocate Masai Ujiri, unveiled its 46th community basketball court on March 10 in Nsaba in Ghana’s Central Region, in partnership with actor and comedian Michael Blackson.The state-of-the-art court was built on the campus of the tuition-free Michael Blackson Academy , which Blackson founded in 2023 to help address overcrowding in public schools and expand access to education and leadership development for underserved youth. The court is part of Giants of Africa’s Built Within initiative, which aims to build 100 community basketball courts across the continent, and marks the organization’s third court in Ghana.“It’s powerful to see how Michael has invested back into his community in such a meaningful way,” shares Ujiri. “The Michael Blackson Academy is creating real opportunities for young people in Ghana by giving them a place to learn, grow, and believe in themselves. To be able to add a basketball court to the Academy means that their education will only become more rich. Through GOA’s court builds, we seek to teach young people sportsmanship and cooperation, while experiencing the pure joy the game can bring.”All photos credit: Ujiri Productions

